California Attorney General Office : Attorney General Becerra Prevails in Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration's Repeal of Valuation Rule

- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today issued the following statement in response to a district court ruling striking down the Trump Administration's unlawful repeal of a rule that ensures taxpayers and states receive fair value for oil, gas, and coal extracted from public and tribal lands:

'Today we protected a commonsense rule, and thus the American people, to the tune of $71 million a year,' said Attorney General Becerra. 'The biggest winners today are the American taxpayers who will now receive their fair share of royalties from private companies that profit from oil, coal, and natural gas extracted from federal lands. Once again, the Trump Administration has been checked by the courts in its unlawful attempt to bend over backwards to please special interests at the expense of hardworking Americans.'