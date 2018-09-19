Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Attorney General Office : Attorney General Becerra Sues to Block Trump Administration’s Repeal of Rule Preventing Damaging, Wasteful Leakage of Natural Gas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 01:48am CEST

SACRAMENTO - California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, the California Air Resources Board, and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas today filed suit against the Trump Administration for its unlawful attempt to dismantle critical environmental waste protections. After attempting to illegally delay and suspend its implementation, the Trump Administration has now acted to repeal the Waste Prevention Rule. This rule requires oil and natural gas producers to take cost-effective measures to cut wasteful leakage of methane on federal and tribal lands.

'With this attempt to axe the Waste Prevention Rule, the Trump Administration risks the air our children breathe and at taxpayers' expense,' said Attorney General Becerra. 'We've sued the Administration before over the illegal delay and suspension of this rule and will continue doing everything in our power to hold them accountable for the sake of our people and planet.'

The Waste Prevention Rule was finalized by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on November 18, 2016, and went into effect on January 17, 2017. It assesses royalties on gas that operators allow to escape into the atmosphere, requires increased inspections to prevent leaks, and phases out routine flaring. BLM estimated that the Rule would have substantial annual benefits, including eliminating 175,000 tons of methane emissions (the same 20-year climate impact as more than 3 million passenger vehicles driving for one year), 150,000 tons of volatile organic compounds, and 1,860 tons of hazardous air pollutants. It would also save and put to use 41 billion cubic feet of natural gas (enough to serve more than 554,000 homes for a year) and generate up to $14 million in additional royalties. Half of these royalties, per federal law, would be allocated to states.

The Rule has been attacked by the Trump Administration on previous occasions:

  • In June, the Trump Administration issued a notice delaying key requirements of the Waste Prevention Rule. Attorneys General Becerra and Balderas filed a lawsuit against this action on July 5, 2017. In October, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled in favor of the two state Attorneys General, ordering the Administration to immediately implement the Rule.
  • In December, the Trump Administration finalized a notice to suspend key requirements of the Rule after an abbreviated public comment process. Attorneys General Becerra and Balderas and the California Air Resources Board filed another lawsuit on December 19, 2017, challenging this suspension and moved for a preliminary injunction. In February, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California granted the injunction, finding that the Administration had failed to offer any reasoned explanation for its action, putting the Rule back into effect.
  • In February, the Trump Administration published the proposal to repeal the Rule in the Federal Register, prompting a comment letter from Attorneys General Becerra and Balderas expressing their opposition.

Additionally, since December 2016, California and New Mexico have been defending the Waste Prevention Rule from legal challenges brought in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming by industry groups and the States of Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and Texas. On April 4, 2018, the Wyoming court issued an order blocking the implementation of several provisions of the Rule. Attorneys General Becerra and Balderas have appealed that order to the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Notably, on May 10, 2017, the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted against repealing the Waste Prevention Rule, despite President Trump's desire to roll it back.

A copy of the complaint submitted by Attorneys General Becerra and Balderas can be viewed here.

Disclaimer

California Attorney General's Office published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 23:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51aU.S. senators seek punishment if China's ZTE violates deal
RE
01:48aCALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL OFFICE : Attorney General Becerra Sues to Block Trump Administration’s Repeal of Rule Preventing Damaging, Wasteful Leakage of Natural Gas
PU
01:40aFormFree unveils NextGen at Digital Mortgage conference in Las Vegas
SE
01:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi meets Serbian president
PU
01:38aWORLD BANK : Helps Bangladesh Provide Learning Opportunities to Rohingya
PU
01:38aWORLD BANK : Helps Bangladesh Provide Education to Rohingya, Local Children
PU
01:38aWORLD BANK : Nepal - First Programmatic Energy Sector Development Policy Credit
PU
01:34aELON MUSK : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
RE
01:33aFEINSTEIN : Workers, Farmers Can’t Afford President Trump’s Trade War
PU
01:21aUK's 'Wild West' crypto market should be regulated, say lawmakers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
2JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : WeWork tops JPMorgan as No. 1 New York tenant as coworking..
3U.S. Justice Department probes Musk statement on taking Tesla private
4ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. senators seek punishment if China's ZTE violates deal
5PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK : EXCLUSIVE: Indian police scrutinize major law firm in PNB fraud probe after documents m..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.