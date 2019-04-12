California Avocado Commission : Eat the Season California Avocados Have Arrived

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Brittney Theriault BTheriault@Golin.com 213-335-5551

EAT THE SEASON: CALIFORNIA AVOCADOS HAVE ARRIVED

Chef Mike Fagnoni Highlights True California Cuisine with Unique Creations

Featuring Fresh, Get 'Em While You Can Seasonal Ingredients

IRVINE, Calif. (April 10, 2019) -The Golden State and its farmers have garnered a delicious reputation for the bright fruits and crisp vegetables they produce locally. Springtime is when many of those products reach the peak of their seasons, including California avocados, which are only available now through late summer.

In celebration of the 2019 season, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) has enlisted the creativity of Chef Mike Fagnoni, executive chef and co-owner of Sacramento's Hawks Provisions and Public House,to create two dishes that burst with fresh, seasonal ingredients grown in California.

The benefits of eating in season are bountiful. By selecting foods that are grown in abundance and locally sourced, you're getting produce that is freshly picked and at its richest flavor, while also supporting local communities and minimizing the impact of long-distance transportation.

Based in Northern California, Chef Fagnoni is fortunate to be surrounded by a number of local growers from which he sources his ingredients to help shape his cuisine.

"As a California chef, I try to craft my restaurants' menus around what's in season locally, as it ensures we're using the freshest and best-tasting ingredients," said Fagnoni. "Now that California avocados have arrived, I'll be incorporating them into a number of dishes because their creamy texture truly elevates any recipe."

His new recipes, California Avocado and Roasted Beet Salad with Navel Oranges and Olive Tapenade, as well as Chilled California Avocado Soup with English Peas and Preserved Lemon Crème Fraîche, prominently showcase a number of local, seasonal items and highlight the endless versatility of California avocados. Not only are they delicious, heart-healthy California avocados are naturally sodium, cholesterol and sugar free making them a healthy choice for any diet. With "good" fats that act as