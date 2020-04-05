Contact: Marji Morrow 323-456-6751 MMorrow@avocado.org

CALIFORNIA AVOCADO COMMISSION RESPONDS TO

UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION

IRVINE, Calif. (April 6, 2020) - As the ripples of the coronavirus situation spread, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) is responding with rapid changes in their marketing plans, grower communications and office operations.

"The Commission has been extensively reevaluating each CAC activity in light of societal shifts and sensitivities and adjusting our activities as we strive to move forward in support of this year's California avocado crop with the right messages, tone and method of delivery," said California Avocado Commission President, Tom Bellamore. "Likewise, the obvious importance of retail sales and the constraints on the foodservice industry are driving daily decisions about how we allocate resources and support our valued customers."

Bellamore advised that CAC's top priority is safety throughout the supply chain and the California avocado industry is continuing the safe growing, harvesting and packing procedures already in place before the virus. Commission staff has been tele-working since March 17. The Commission has multiple channels to communicate with California avocado growers and industry stakeholders, including publications and its grower website. CAC created a new coronavirus resource page on that site to help growers and stakeholders find key government and industry guidance in one convenient location.

"Major changes, such as "safer at home" orders have caused CAC to critically examine where and how consumers are spending their time, how they are feeling about things and what resources we might provide as a brand," said Jan DeLyser, California Avocado Commission vice president marketing.

With consumers having to stay in their homes, the Commission shifted much of its outdoor advertising buy to streaming video and digital communication, maintaining its objectives to reach targeted consumers where they are. Several consumer and trade events that CAC had as part of marketing plans this year have been canceled. Digital programs with influential bloggers who contribute to CAC's blog, The Scoop, and to their own channels continue. The Commission also is proceeding with