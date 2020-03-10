Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California Avocado Commission Unveils New Advertising Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 07:15pm EDT

Contact: Marji Morrow 323-456-6751 MMorrow@avocado.org

California Avocado Commission Unveils New Advertising Campaign

IRVINE, Calif. (March 10, 2020) - The California Avocado Commission (CAC) unveiled a new advertising campaign and marketing program to support this season's California avocado crop, which is now building into spring and summer, just slightly ahead of the Commission's early projections for harvest timing. CAC's new advertising campaign begins in March with a combination of traditional and digital media in the west and a focus on California.

"The Commission's new advertising campaign theme is "The best avocados have California in them," said Jan DeLyser, California Avocado Commission vice president marketing. "Each consumer ad features the word 'avocados' with the 'CA' creatively transformed into an iconic representation of the best the Golden State has to offer. We're making certain our targeted consumers can't un-see California when they look at the word avocados."

Variations of the new ads fill in the blank in an expanded phrase, "The best avocados have California _______ in them," including freshness, summer, dreams, sunshine, love, vibes,

coasts and Zen. The artwork is bold and playful, and some is animated for digital media. In addition to partnering with illustrators, CAC teamed up with popular California-based shoe and clothing retailer Vans®. The Vans brand represents effortless California cool and with their partnership the Commission made the iconic checkerboard slip-on shoe a key element of the California avocado "vibes" artwork.

In 2020, CAC's public relations activities are again designed to encourage consumers to purchase California avocados in-season. There are programs with top-tier artisan chefs and Influential bloggers who are contributing to CAC's The Scoop blog and to their own channels.

To help publicize California avocado season, this year the Commission is a sponsor of several well-known foodie events where targeted consumers and influencers are participating. CAC was a local San Francisco sponsor of the James Beard Foundation's Taste America® national tour, presented by Capital One®. Highlights from the sponsorship included a Raising the Bar event on March 5, where California Avocado

Zen Cocktails were served and the Taste America gala on March 6, where James Beard Award-

winning chef Charleen Badman, a CAC spokesperson, provided samples of her Savory Avocado Tart recipe to 450 influential guests.

About the California Avocado Commission

Created in 1978, the California Avocado Commission strives to enhance the premium positioning of California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities. California avocados are cultivated with uncompromising dedication to quality and freshness, by more than 3,500 growers in the Golden State. The California Avocado Commission serves as the official information source for California avocados and the California avocado industry. Visit CaliforniaAvocado.com, or join us on Facebookat Facebook.com/CaliforniaAvocadosand @CA_Avocados on Twitter, Pinterestand Instagramfor updates.

# # #

Disclaimer

California Avocado Commission published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 23:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:25pVIR BIOTECHNOLOGY : to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
08:22pGREENBROOK TMS : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results
BU
08:20pJY GRANDMARK : Issuance of us$150 million 7.5% senior notes due 2021
PU
08:20pWESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION : WAL Investor Update - March 2020
PU
08:15pHEALTH CATALYST : HealthTrust Innovation Summit 2020
PU
08:10pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS : Notice to the Market - News released in the media
PU
08:10pOIL SEARCH : Appendix 3Y - CHange of Director's Interest Notice - Dr Agu Kantsler
PU
08:09pHIGD INCO : Highland Income Fund Declares Initial Dividend for its 5.375% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares
PR
08:06pCONSTRUCTING THE FUTURE : Moovila Partners with Komatsu
GL
08:05pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Start Of Day Message - Good Morning
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAREX RESOURCES INC. : PAREX RESOURCES : Announces 2019 Full Year Results and Provides Price Sensitivity to 20..
2INSIDEPACKET : extends SONiC use cases, enabling new edge-cloud network services
3Mobile Apps Market | Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Terms of Reference of Remuneration C..
5TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION : TURTLE BEACH : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group