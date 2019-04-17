California Black Chamber of Commerce : Board of Directors Announces Edwin A. Lombard III as the New Interim President & CEO California Black Chamber of Commerce

It is with great pleasure that the duly elected Board of Directors of The California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) announces the election of Edwin A. Lombard III as its Interim President & CEO. Mr. Lombard will assume the position as the successor of CBCC’s Founding President & CEO Aubry Stone, may he rest in Peace. It was Mr. Stone’s wish that Mr. Lombard serve as his immediate successor with Board approval.

The Board of Directors has worked diligently since Mr. Stone’s passing to put the Chamber affairs in order and fill board vacancies pursuant to the CBCC’s By-Laws and the California Corporation Code. The Chamber’s Board of Directors is led by Former California Public Utilities Commission Timothy Alan Simon as Chairman and includes Patricia Watts as Vice Chairman, Sharon Evans as Secretary, and Charles Daniels as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee. Bernard Johnson serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and James McGhee serves as Chair of the CBCC Advisory Council. Together, with Interim President Lombard’s leadership, the CBCC Board of Directors looks forward to guiding the Chamber’s future toward becoming the leading platform for the economic empowerment of African Americans businesses in California.

“We are very proud to have elected Edwin Lombard as our Interim President & CEO. Edwin brings an exceptional track record in foundations, legislative and business affairs. These attributes will be critical to our transition and service to the economic empowerment of African Americans in the state of California,” said Timothy Simon, Board Chair.

California is the fifth largest economy in the world, and it will take proven leadership to create pathways to guide the California Black Chamber of Commerce to the next level. Mr. Lombard is the consummate professional and possesses all the leadership qualities needed to lead CBCC as its President & CEO. As a Business owner in California and an advocate for Black Small Businesses, Mr. Lombard has demonstrated the characteristics of leadership, expertise, and experience needed for this significant position during the current political climate.

“I am honored to be voted to the position of Interim President & CEO of the California Black Chamber of Commerce. I humbly accept the position, and I’m grateful to the duly elected CBCC Board of Directors for my election to this prestigious position. The California Black Chamber of Commerce should be reflective of the largest Black Business Organization in the fifth largest economy in the world. I look forward, with the guidance from the Board of Directors, to take CBCC to the next level and into the 21st Century. To God be the glory,” said Mr. Lombard.

Mr. Lombard is an expert strategist in governmental relations, public affairs, and community engagement. Over the past 20 plus years, his Public Relations firm, Edwin Lombard Management, Inc. (ELM) has endeavored to steer Black Small Businesses and the Communities of color to be viewed as a systemic gateway strategically utilized as an effective and powerful voice, on legislative, regulatory, and local government issues. ELM also from 2002 through 2010 consulted effectively as the fundraiser for Cruz Bustamante, The Lieutenant Governor, The California Legislative Black Caucus, The California Latino Caucus, various members of the California Legislature, The California Black Chamber of Commerce, The California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, among many others.

Edwin is an active member of The California Black Chamber of Commerce, The Black Business Association and Black American Political Action Council (BAPAC). He is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the California Black Chamber of Commerce and served on its Foundation Board from 2008 to 2010. He serves on the Advisory Board of Black American Political Action Council (BAPAC) and The Community College African American Advisory Panel. Edwin received Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Award in 2012, served on their Board of Directors from 2012 through 2014, and represented the chamber on the Board of Sacramento’s Next Economy.

Mr. Lombard was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, raised in Los Angeles, and now resides in the Sacramento area. He served in the U.S. Navy with honors. Edwin is married to Glenda Lombard, has three daughters, Brianne, McKenzie, and Sydnee, a grandson, Tristan, and was voted the Father of the year in 2008 by the State Conference of the NAACP.

Mr. Lombard assumes the position as President & CEO based on a majority vote and support of the CBCC Governing Board of Directors which includes:

Timothy Alan Simon, Chairman

TAS Strategies

Patricia Watts, Vice Chair

FCI Management

Sharon Evans, Secretary

Business Resource Group

Charles Daniel, Treasurer & Chair, Finance Committee

Daniel, Russell & Charles Company, LLC

Bernard Johnson, Chair, Audit Committee

Bernard Johnson Group, Inc.

James McGhee, Chair, Advisory Council

JLM Management Group

Regina Wilson, Director at Large

California Black Media Association

Mary Evans, Director at Large

Sickle Cell Community Health Network

Delores Thompson, Director at Large

CBCC Staff - VP Operations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005990/en/