California Black Chamber of Commerce : Board of Directors Announces Edwin A. Lombard III as the New Interim President & CEO California Black Chamber of Commerce

It is with great pleasure that the duly elected Board of Directors of
The California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) announces the election
of Edwin A. Lombard III as its Interim President & CEO. Mr. Lombard will
assume the position as the successor of CBCC’s Founding President & CEO
Aubry Stone, may he rest in Peace. It was Mr. Stone’s wish that Mr.
Lombard serve as his immediate successor with Board approval.
The Board of Directors has worked diligently since Mr. Stone’s passing
to put the Chamber affairs in order and fill board vacancies pursuant to
the CBCC’s By-Laws and the California Corporation Code. The Chamber’s
Board of Directors is led by Former California Public Utilities
Commission Timothy Alan Simon as Chairman and includes Patricia Watts as
Vice Chairman, Sharon Evans as Secretary, and Charles Daniels as
Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee. Bernard Johnson serves as
Chair of the Audit Committee and James McGhee serves as Chair of the
CBCC Advisory Council. Together, with Interim President Lombard’s
leadership, the CBCC Board of Directors looks forward to guiding the
Chamber’s future toward becoming the leading platform for the economic
empowerment of African Americans businesses in California.
“We are very proud to have elected Edwin Lombard as our Interim
President & CEO. Edwin brings an exceptional track record in
foundations, legislative and business affairs. These attributes will be
critical to our transition and service to the economic empowerment of
African Americans in the state of California,” said Timothy Simon, Board
Chair.
California is the fifth largest economy in the world, and it will take
proven leadership to create pathways to guide the California Black
Chamber of Commerce to the next level. Mr. Lombard is the consummate
professional and possesses all the leadership qualities needed to lead
CBCC as its President & CEO. As a Business owner in California and an
advocate for Black Small Businesses, Mr. Lombard has demonstrated the
characteristics of leadership, expertise, and experience needed for this
significant position during the current political climate.
“I am honored to be voted to the position of Interim President & CEO of
the California Black Chamber of Commerce. I humbly accept the position,
and I’m grateful to the duly elected CBCC Board of Directors for my
election to this prestigious position. The California Black Chamber of
Commerce should be reflective of the largest Black Business Organization
in the fifth largest economy in the world. I look forward, with the
guidance from the Board of Directors, to take CBCC to the next level and
into the 21st Century. To God be the glory,” said Mr. Lombard.
Mr. Lombard is an expert strategist in governmental relations, public
affairs, and community engagement. Over the past 20 plus years, his
Public Relations firm, Edwin Lombard Management, Inc. (ELM) has
endeavored to steer Black Small Businesses and the Communities of color
to be viewed as a systemic gateway strategically utilized as an
effective and powerful voice, on legislative, regulatory, and local
government issues. ELM also from 2002 through 2010 consulted effectively
as the fundraiser for Cruz Bustamante, The Lieutenant Governor, The
California Legislative Black Caucus, The California Latino Caucus,
various members of the California Legislature, The California Black
Chamber of Commerce, The California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, among
many others.
Edwin is an active member of The California Black Chamber of Commerce,
The Black Business Association and Black American Political Action
Council (BAPAC). He is currently a member of the Board of Directors for
the California Black Chamber of Commerce and served on its Foundation
Board from 2008 to 2010. He serves on the Advisory Board of Black
American Political Action Council (BAPAC) and The Community College
African American Advisory Panel. Edwin received Sacramento Black Chamber
of Commerce Chairman’s Award in 2012, served on their Board of Directors
from 2012 through 2014, and represented the chamber on the Board of
Sacramento’s Next Economy.
Mr. Lombard was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, raised in Los Angeles,
and now resides in the Sacramento area. He served in the U.S. Navy with
honors. Edwin is married to Glenda Lombard, has three daughters,
Brianne, McKenzie, and Sydnee, a grandson, Tristan, and was voted the
Father of the year in 2008 by the State Conference of the NAACP.
Mr. Lombard assumes the position as President & CEO based on a majority
vote and support of the CBCC Governing Board of Directors which includes:
Timothy Alan Simon, Chairman
TAS Strategies
Patricia Watts, Vice Chair
FCI Management
Sharon Evans, Secretary
Business Resource Group
Charles Daniel, Treasurer & Chair, Finance Committee
Daniel,
Russell & Charles Company, LLC
Bernard Johnson, Chair, Audit Committee
Bernard Johnson Group, Inc.
James McGhee, Chair, Advisory Council
JLM Management Group
Regina Wilson, Director at Large
California Black Media Association
Mary Evans, Director at Large
Sickle Cell Community Health Network
Delores Thompson, Director at Large
CBCC Staff - VP Operations
