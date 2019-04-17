Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California Black Chamber of Commerce : Board of Directors Announces Edwin A. Lombard III as the New Interim President & CEO California Black Chamber of Commerce

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

It is with great pleasure that the duly elected Board of Directors of The California Black Chamber of Commerce (CBCC) announces the election of Edwin A. Lombard III as its Interim President & CEO. Mr. Lombard will assume the position as the successor of CBCC’s Founding President & CEO Aubry Stone, may he rest in Peace. It was Mr. Stone’s wish that Mr. Lombard serve as his immediate successor with Board approval.

The Board of Directors has worked diligently since Mr. Stone’s passing to put the Chamber affairs in order and fill board vacancies pursuant to the CBCC’s By-Laws and the California Corporation Code. The Chamber’s Board of Directors is led by Former California Public Utilities Commission Timothy Alan Simon as Chairman and includes Patricia Watts as Vice Chairman, Sharon Evans as Secretary, and Charles Daniels as Treasurer and Chair of the Finance Committee. Bernard Johnson serves as Chair of the Audit Committee and James McGhee serves as Chair of the CBCC Advisory Council. Together, with Interim President Lombard’s leadership, the CBCC Board of Directors looks forward to guiding the Chamber’s future toward becoming the leading platform for the economic empowerment of African Americans businesses in California.

“We are very proud to have elected Edwin Lombard as our Interim President & CEO. Edwin brings an exceptional track record in foundations, legislative and business affairs. These attributes will be critical to our transition and service to the economic empowerment of African Americans in the state of California,” said Timothy Simon, Board Chair.

California is the fifth largest economy in the world, and it will take proven leadership to create pathways to guide the California Black Chamber of Commerce to the next level. Mr. Lombard is the consummate professional and possesses all the leadership qualities needed to lead CBCC as its President & CEO. As a Business owner in California and an advocate for Black Small Businesses, Mr. Lombard has demonstrated the characteristics of leadership, expertise, and experience needed for this significant position during the current political climate.

“I am honored to be voted to the position of Interim President & CEO of the California Black Chamber of Commerce. I humbly accept the position, and I’m grateful to the duly elected CBCC Board of Directors for my election to this prestigious position. The California Black Chamber of Commerce should be reflective of the largest Black Business Organization in the fifth largest economy in the world. I look forward, with the guidance from the Board of Directors, to take CBCC to the next level and into the 21st Century. To God be the glory,” said Mr. Lombard.

Mr. Lombard is an expert strategist in governmental relations, public affairs, and community engagement. Over the past 20 plus years, his Public Relations firm, Edwin Lombard Management, Inc. (ELM) has endeavored to steer Black Small Businesses and the Communities of color to be viewed as a systemic gateway strategically utilized as an effective and powerful voice, on legislative, regulatory, and local government issues. ELM also from 2002 through 2010 consulted effectively as the fundraiser for Cruz Bustamante, The Lieutenant Governor, The California Legislative Black Caucus, The California Latino Caucus, various members of the California Legislature, The California Black Chamber of Commerce, The California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, among many others.

Edwin is an active member of The California Black Chamber of Commerce, The Black Business Association and Black American Political Action Council (BAPAC). He is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the California Black Chamber of Commerce and served on its Foundation Board from 2008 to 2010. He serves on the Advisory Board of Black American Political Action Council (BAPAC) and The Community College African American Advisory Panel. Edwin received Sacramento Black Chamber of Commerce Chairman’s Award in 2012, served on their Board of Directors from 2012 through 2014, and represented the chamber on the Board of Sacramento’s Next Economy.

Mr. Lombard was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, raised in Los Angeles, and now resides in the Sacramento area. He served in the U.S. Navy with honors. Edwin is married to Glenda Lombard, has three daughters, Brianne, McKenzie, and Sydnee, a grandson, Tristan, and was voted the Father of the year in 2008 by the State Conference of the NAACP.

Mr. Lombard assumes the position as President & CEO based on a majority vote and support of the CBCC Governing Board of Directors which includes:

Timothy Alan Simon, Chairman
TAS Strategies

Patricia Watts, Vice Chair
FCI Management

Sharon Evans, Secretary
Business Resource Group

Charles Daniel, Treasurer & Chair, Finance Committee
Daniel, Russell & Charles Company, LLC

Bernard Johnson, Chair, Audit Committee
Bernard Johnson Group, Inc.

James McGhee, Chair, Advisory Council
JLM Management Group

Regina Wilson, Director at Large
California Black Media Association

Mary Evans, Director at Large
Sickle Cell Community Health Network

Delores Thompson, Director at Large
CBCC Staff - VP Operations


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:55pFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : Wisconsin governor says he wants to renegotiate Foxconn contract
RE
06:55pGRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV : Pacífico Announces Filing of 2018 Annual Report and Form 20-F
AQ
06:53pBANCA SISTEMA : Approval of the framework resolution concerning the transactions with Atlantide S.p.A.
PU
06:53pDATA#3 : 18th April 2019 Data#3 wins learning and development award for second year in a row
PU
06:53pWHITEHAVEN COAL : Winchester South Project Declaration
PU
06:50pNB GLOBAL CORPORATE INCOME TRUST : New Offer Update
BU
06:48pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : A Few Key Takeaways From Cowen's Off-Price Retail Store Visits
PU
06:48pAPPLE : O'brien, Deirdre
PU
06:48pAPPLE : Kondo, Chris
PU
06:48pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : IAG IFRS 16 financial statements impacts 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DENSO CORP : Uber nears investment deal for self-driving car unit - WSJ
2PIER 1 IMPORTS INC : PIER 1 IMPORTS : fourth-quarter results disappoint, CFO departs
3CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC. : PINTEREST IPO: What You Need To Know
4VISIONSPRING : Founder's New Book, Dare to Matter, Invites Readers to Make a Difference in the World, Start..
5MIGHTY RIVER POWER LTD : MIGHTY RIVER POWER : FY2019 EBITDAF guidance revised to $495 million

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About