California Closets Debuts E-commerce Line

Richmond, CA, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Closets®, a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV), today announced an e-Commerce platform with California Closets Essentials™, a curated collection of best-in-class closet accessories designed to create a more comprehensive brand experience for customers.

Featuring an initial rollout of 8 product categories and over 150 items, the private-label offering is assembled for superior performance and style, allowing the brand to become a full-service organizational resource

California Closets Essentials launches with an exclusive collection of premium hangers, bins, watch winders, mirrors, and a wide assortment of luxe vegan leather valet and smart-storage accessories, as well as jewelry boxes and stackable trays with patented LusterLoc® technology. A pre-selected range of sizes, materials, and colors that complement California Closets’ best-selling finishes further inspire clients with smart and elegant ideas for optimizing spaces, big and small.

“This is an exciting and important opportunity for our brand as we look to extend and deepen our customer relationships, and remain an industry-leading source for custom closet solutions,” says California Closets CEO, Bill Barton.

“This is just the beginning of many highly-considered merchandising and product initiatives designed to set our brand apart,” adds California Closets SVP and Chief Merchandising Officer, Jill LaRue.

For over four decades, California Closets has built a reputation as a leader in premium and luxury space management. Committed to Designing Better Lives®, California Closets delivers custom organizational solutions and unparalleled customer service with nearly 130 showrooms and over 700 design consultants across North America. Visit CaliforniaClosets.com to learn more.

