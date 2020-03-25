Log in
California Closets TN Announces Emergency Consumer Financing, Virtual Design Appointments, Organization Tips, Martha Stewart Desk Giveaway

03/25/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

 

Long-time Nashville business, California Closets Tennessee, CCT, announced virtual appointments, emergency financing for those impacted by COVID-19 while offering home office organizing tips and a chance to win a Martha Stewart Everyday System desk according to Kurt Schusterman, franchise president.

“Operating for over two decades, in Tennessee/Northern Alabama, we’re supporting community, customers and employees in this critical time. One way to offer comfort, support and control is home organization tips/expertise. Our social media channels are providing inspiration, answering design questions and giving away a desk system while maintaining a strict protocol,” said Schusterman. With Franklin, TN production/showroom operations, CCT design team introduced Virtual Design Consultations connecting in-home with customers while offering a 15% savings on entire purchase, free financing, no interest/no payments for 12 months, and free installation one week after design approval.

“Our hope is this unprecedented program helps people working from home by bringing order and organization to work spaces. With no payments/no interest for 12 months, it helps conserve cash flow and create an operational, organized home space,” added Schusterman.

CCT is giving away a modular desk, The Everyday System™, designed in collaboration with lifestyle expert Martha Stewart via social channels.. Modern/moveable, the line is customizable to create effective storage solutions - installed by CCT, or ordered for direct delivery and self-installed. Enter to win here by midnight March 30. Click here to see the system and a clever installation video.

Top home office organizing tips from Lana Reed, a California Closet Nashville design consultant, include:

  • Dedicate space. Close a door at the beginning and ending of the day or conceal electronics when not in use.
  • Follow ergonomic guidelines. Set computer so the top of the screen is eye level or slightly below. Arms parallel to the floor. Feet resting firmly on the ground.
  • Choose a good chair with extended use support.
  • Use natural and ambient lamps to reduce eye strain.
  • Add greenery for better health.
  • Find storage and organization solutions which helps focus.

Schusterman continued, “We’re all in this together. CCT is supporting our community, recent tornado victims and anyone struggling at this time by helping customers —online, by phone or video-conference.”


© Business Wire 2020
