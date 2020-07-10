We love this wood fired California Club Chicken made with a bit of California sun. Juicy and smothered in cheese, this chicken is sure to be a new favorite!

Ingredients

4 whole boneless, skinless chicken breast

4 Tablespoon olive oil

To Taste salt and pepper

4 Teaspoon ground cumin

8 Slices bacon

4 Tablespoon lime juice

8 Slices Swiss cheese

2 Whole Avocado, Sliced

4 Tablespoon Picante Sauce

Instructions

Pound the chicken breasts to 1/2-inch thickness. Coat the chicken on both sides with olive oil, cumin, salt and pepper to taste. Let the flavors sink into the meat for about an hour.

When ready to cook, turn temperature to 350 degrees F and preheat, lid closed, for 10 to 15 minutes.

Place the bacon on a baking sheet and cook for 20 minutes, or until the fat is rendered but the bacon is still pliable. Remove from grill.

Increase temperature to High and allow to preheat, lid closed, for 10 minutes. Just before cooking, drizzle both sides of the chicken with lime juice.

Place chicken breasts on the grill and cook for eight minutes. Flip the chicken and cook for an additional two minutes, or until the meat registers 165 degree F on an instant-read thermometer.

Remove the chicken from the grill. Top with two slices of bacon. Add sliced avocado and Swiss cheese to each chicken breast.

Carefully place the chicken back on the Traeger and cook for an additional minute, or until the cheese melts.

Transfer the chicken to a platter and finish with a few dashes of picante sauce. Enjoy!

Recipe and photo from Traeger.