California Community Foundation Grants $7 Million to 50 Groups in First Wave of Regional Funding

Los Angeles, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation of the landmark Get out the Count census effort in Los Angeles County, the California Community Foundation (CCF) awarded $7 million in grants to local nonprofits for education and outreach efforts across the region.

Earlier this year, CCF was named the region’s Administrative Community Based Organization (ACBO) by the State of California. This designates CCF as responsible for leading and coordinating education and outreach in Los Angeles County – which is ranked the hardest to count region in the nation. In addition to resources from the state for this role, philanthropic leaders have stepped in to contribute to a pooled fund supporting community-based outreach efforts for the 2020 Census. Key funding partners of the pooled fund include the Weingart Foundation, James Irvine Foundation, Ballmer Group, the California Endowment, Smidt Foundation, Mindy and Gene Stein, Libra Foundation and the City of Los Angeles.

Grantees will receive funding ranging from grants of $35,000 to $500,000 to support community education, digital media outreach, direct outreach, coalition building, assistance centers and technical assistance.

“Census data drives federal funding in Los Angeles County for services and programs that are critical to the health and well-being of our communities, particularly our most vulnerable populations. Accurate data also impacts our political representation in Congress,” said Antonia Hernández, president and CEO of the California Community Foundation. “There is simply too much to gain – to much at stake – to not do all we can to ensure everyone is counted.”

Nearly half of L.A. County residents meet the hard-to-count criteria, including racial and ethnic minorities, immigrants, mixed-status families, young children and the homeless. For the first time, the census will be principally administered online, creating major concerns around privacy and digital literacy. Controversy around the citizenship question, though no longer on the census questionnaire, leaves many immigrant communities suspicious of how their information will be used. Compounding these issues is anticipation that bad actors will emerge to suppress participation.

The cohort of community groups awarded reflect the county’s incredible diversity and breadth of engagement required to Get Out the Count. Their work, understanding and credibility among diverse populations will be crucial to count all of Los Angeles.

CCF will continue to work with community and government partners to ensure that no Angeleno goes uncounted. A second request for proposals will open on September 9th, which will fund additional community-based outreach and education activities across the region.

###

See below for full list of grantees.

We Count L.A Grantees:

A New Way of Life Reentry Project (ANWOL)

Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council (A3PCON)

Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice

Community Partners fbo California Native Vote Project

Consejo de Federaciones Mexicanas en Norte America

Korean American Federation of Los Angeles (KAFLA)

Korean Immigrant Workers Advocates of Southern California

NALEO Educational Fund

Pars Equality Center, Los Angeles

Pomona Economic Opportunity Center

Salvadoran American Leadership & Educational Fund (SALEF)

Social Justice Learning Institute

Southeast Los Angeles Collaborative

Families In Schools

Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Los Angeles

Black Women for Wellness

Central City Neighborhood Partners

Centro CHA Inc.

Community Clinic Association of Los Angeles County (CCALAC)

Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition

Los Angeles Black Worker Center (LABWC)

Pilipino Workers Center of Southern California

Proyecto Pastoral

South Asian Network (SAN)

Special Service for Groups, Inc. / API Forward Movement

Strategic Actions for a Just Economy (SAJE)

Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA)

International Rescue Committee

Filipino Migrant Center

Long Beach Forward, A project of Community Partners

Asian Youth Center

Building Skills Partnership

Center for Asian Americans United for Self-Empowerment (CAUSE)

Equality California Institute

Pukuu Cultural Community Services

InnerCity Struggle

California Black Women’s Health Project

AltaMed Health Services Corp

Antelope Valley Partners for Health (AVPH)

Greater Long Beach Interfaith Community Organization (ICO)

Community Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment

Children’s Institute, Inc.

Strategic Concepts in Organizing and Policy Education (SCOPE)

LA Voice

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

Community Development Technologies Center (CDTech)

ACCE LA

Human Services Association

California Calls

LA Partnership

Roshin Mathew California Community Foundation (213) 452-6229 rmathew@calfund.org