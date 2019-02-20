Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association : 2019 Aerial Devices and Fall Protection Workshops!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Western Agricultural Processors Association (WAPA) has partnered with The Zenith Insurance to offer several Aerial Device and Fall Protection Workshops. All workshops will be in English and held from 7:45 am registration, class 8 am - 12 pm. The workshops will provide an overview of the regulatory requirements and participants will be given safety training materials to assist with onsite training. This training is geared toward owners, supervisors or any person who is responsible to conduct onsite training. Cost: $50 per person. Register online https://www.wapa-events.com/aerial-lift-fall-protection or contact WAPA (559) 455-9272.

Flyer and Registration

Disclaimer

California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39pChina local government revenues fall short of 2018 targets - paper
RE
08:34pAsia shares steady after Fed minutes, Aussie rallies
RE
08:21pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : 24th Annual National Ethanol Conference
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : 2019 Aerial Devices and Fall Protection Workshops!
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Congratulations to the 2019 Common Threads Honorees!
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : CARB Seeking Participants for Agricultural Tractor and Mobile Equipment Survey
PU
07:52pOil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
RE
07:51pAustralian Jobs Growth Accelerates in January
DJ
07:48pWarriors on Trade, Trump and Xi Face a Similar Challenge at Home
DJ
07:47pDOLLAR INDEX : steady after Fed minutes, trade issues back in view
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdog
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
3Oil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G at nearly $2,000
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : DOJ, SEC Subpoena J&J for Talc Safety Information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.