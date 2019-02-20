California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association : 2019 Aerial Devices and Fall Protection Workshops!

Western Agricultural Processors Association (WAPA) has partnered with The Zenith Insurance to offer several Aerial Device and Fall Protection Workshops. All workshops will be in English and held from 7:45 am registration, class 8 am - 12 pm. The workshops will provide an overview of the regulatory requirements and participants will be given safety training materials to assist with onsite training. This training is geared toward owners, supervisors or any person who is responsible to conduct onsite training. Cost: $50 per person. Register online https://www.wapa-events.com/aerial-lift-fall-protection or contact WAPA (559) 455-9272.

Flyer and Registration