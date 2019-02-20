Log in
California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association : CARB Seeking Participants for Agricultural Tractor and Mobile Equipment Survey

02/20/2019

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is seeking participants for an update to their Agricultural Tractor and Mobile Equipment Survey. For those that remember, CARB conducted a similar survey in 2008, and partnered with Cal Poly in their review of the submitted surveys. This survey effort is looking to inventory various mobile agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, balers, agricultural use ATV's and forklifts, and many more. This survey is extended out to producers in the field, custom operators, and first processing facilities, and covers equipment using any type of fuel or electricity and any horsepower. Responses to the survey are completely confidential and are anonymized upon receipt.

The survey that was previously conducted in 2008, was utilized to help fund incentive programs for agricultural equipment turnover programs utilized throughout the state. CARB's goal upon completion of this upcoming survey round is to utilize the data in the exact same manor, to utilize results to determine the best usage of incentive monies in the agricultural sector.

The survey is being made available through the internet. Please follow the link attached below to complete the survey. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact offroadinventory@arb.ca.gov. Paper copies will be available if you would like, feel free to contact Chris McGlothlin with the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association at chris@ccgga.org or by phone at (559) 252-0684.

Survey can be found online here:

https://agb.calpoly.edu/2018-equip-survey

Disclaimer

California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:00:04 UTC
