California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association : Cannon Michael Named Far West High Cotton Award Winner

The California Cotton Ginners and Growers would like to congratulate Cannon Michael who was distinguished as the Far West honoree for the 25th class of High Cotton Award winners! Michael is the president of Bowles Farming Company and the sixth generation of the Bowles and Lawrence families to work the family business. Michael is a leader when it comes to water policy, environmental stewardship, sustainability, as well as being an outspoken advocate for the California cotton industry. Michael previously chaired the California Cotton Ginners & Growers Association and the Cotton Foundation, as well as previously served on the National Cotton Council and the San Joaquin Valley Cotton Board. He currently serves on the California Cotton Alliance, Cotton Incorporated and the Board of the California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association. Not only a leader in the cotton industry, Michael currently chairs the San Luis and Delta Mendota Water Authority board, comprising of 29 member agencies and two million acres of land with varied users including farms, environmental and urban uses. Michael utilizes various technology and research in his cotton production including pioneering with Dr. Bill Weir, 30-inch row spacing to provide increased yield, integrated pest management practices, sub-surface drip irrigation, rotational cropping and drone technology to scout fields for nutritional deficiencies and pest outbreaks. California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association would like to thank Cannon for his dedicated leadership in the cotton industry and congratulates him on this distinguished honor!