California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association : Congratulations to the 2019 Common Threads Honorees!

In 1997, the California Ag Leadership Foundation (CALF) teamed up with the College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and the Ag One Foundation, both at California State University, Fresno, to honor women in agriculture who have chosen to make a philanthropic difference in their communities and our world. The Common Threads Award recognizes individuals whose exemplary and extraordinary contribution of time, energy and resources has enhanced those around them. And now, Ag One, the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State and the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation are pleased to announce the honorees for the 2019 Common Threads Awards: Kathy Briano, Visalia; Tina Carreiro, Lemoore; Giovanna DePaoli, Strathmore; Marcia Shafer, Parlier; and honorary recipient Margaret Mims, Fresno. Common Threads has annually honored the lives of outstanding Valley women since 1997. These women, whose roots are deep in agriculture, have made a difference in their communities with bountiful giving of their time, talent and treasure. Please join us on March 27, 2019 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Hall to celebrate our honorees. The no-host wine social will begin at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and awards program from 12 - 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person thru March 15, 2019 and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit https://www.agleaders.org/alumni/common-threads-central-valley/.