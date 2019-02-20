Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association : Congratulations to the 2019 Common Threads Honorees!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:01pm EST

In 1997, the California Ag Leadership Foundation (CALF) teamed up with the College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology and the Ag One Foundation, both at California State University, Fresno, to honor women in agriculture who have chosen to make a philanthropic difference in their communities and our world. The Common Threads Award recognizes individuals whose exemplary and extraordinary contribution of time, energy and resources has enhanced those around them. And now, Ag One, the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State and the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation are pleased to announce the honorees for the 2019 Common Threads Awards: Kathy Briano, Visalia; Tina Carreiro, Lemoore; Giovanna DePaoli, Strathmore; Marcia Shafer, Parlier; and honorary recipient Margaret Mims, Fresno. Common Threads has annually honored the lives of outstanding Valley women since 1997. These women, whose roots are deep in agriculture, have made a difference in their communities with bountiful giving of their time, talent and treasure. Please join us on March 27, 2019 at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Hall to celebrate our honorees. The no-host wine social will begin at 11 a.m. followed by lunch and awards program from 12 - 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person thru March 15, 2019 and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit https://www.agleaders.org/alumni/common-threads-central-valley/.

Disclaimer

California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:00:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:39pChina local government revenues fall short of 2018 targets - paper
RE
08:34pAsia shares steady after Fed minutes, Aussie rallies
RE
08:21pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : 24th Annual National Ethanol Conference
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : 2019 Aerial Devices and Fall Protection Workshops!
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Congratulations to the 2019 Common Threads Honorees!
PU
08:01pCALIFORNIA COTTON GINNERS AND GROWERS ASSOCIATION : CARB Seeking Participants for Agricultural Tractor and Mobile Equipment Survey
PU
07:52pOil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
RE
07:51pAustralian Jobs Growth Accelerates in January
DJ
07:48pWarriors on Trade, Trump and Xi Face a Similar Challenge at Home
DJ
07:47pDOLLAR INDEX : steady after Fed minutes, trade issues back in view
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : StanChart fined $133 million by Britain's financial watchdog
2SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : shares drop as mechanics dispute escalates
3Oil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, sanctions on Iran and Venezuela
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : announces folding phone with 5G at nearly $2,000
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : DOJ, SEC Subpoena J&J for Talc Safety Information

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.