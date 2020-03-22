Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
All News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Cut Flower Commission : American Flower Industry Suffering Staggering Losses

03/22/2020 | 12:11pm EDT

Media Contact:

Dave Pruitt

CEO, California Cut Flower Commission

Administrator, Certified American Grown

(805) 710-0692

dpruitt@CCFC.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

American Flower Industry Suffering Staggering Losses

Flower Farmers Working Hard To Keep Flowers Moving In Time Of Crisis

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has American consumers focused on purchasing necessities like toilet paper, hand soap and food. What they're not purchasing is flowers on their way to check out, and that's a problem.

In a conference call on Friday, March 20, over 50 California flower farmers discussed the devastation their farming industry is experiencing due to lack of demand from consumers, canceled orders from industry outlets and transportation line shutdowns.

The bottom line, according to American flower farmers: If the general public doesn't start buying American Grown Flowers immediately, the American flower industry, its farmers, wholesale distributors, retail designers and all the people who work in those businesses cannot survive.

In fact, several flower farmers on the call said they're less than a week away from complete ruin.

'America's flower farmers, the floral industry and all of their employees are teetering on economic devastation' said Dave Pruitt, CEO for The California Cut Flower Commission and administrator of Certified American Grown Flowers. 'These people literally cannot hold on without support from consumers. We urge our fellow Americans to please consider purchasing fresh American Grown Flowers and Greens the next time you're in the store, and ask for our flowers to be added back into the distribution pipeline as a valued agricultural commodity.'

While a handful of retailers nationwide continue to carry flowers, many grocery brands and distributors are canceling orders or turning deliveries away. Farmers also express difficulty with getting their blooms and greens transported due to confusion around agricultural products and their exemption from the restrictions.

'Our Certified American Grown farmers are out in their local communities now assisting the overworked people in the best ways we know - delivering flowers and greens to help alleviate stress and bring moments of joy. We encourage you all to BUY FLOWERS where you can, SHARE THEM and let's make sure that all farmers are still in business when this crisis is over. Once gone, a farm may be gone forever,' said Rita Jo Shoultz, owner of Alaska Perfect Peony and chair of the Certified American Grown Council.

'A Rutger's University Study indicated that flowers bring happiness. In the home, they support self care, provide joy, hope and healing,' Shoultz added. 'Flowers help counteract negative messages and darkness prevalent at this very moment. Flowers will assuage troubled minds and bring peace to hearts and souls in this time of anxiety and fear.'

Today, flower farmers are asking consumers to purchase a bunch of flowers next time they're in stores to buy essentials. That purchase could make the difference in an entire industry - one we count on to add beauty to life's celebrations, express love and decorate our homes.

About Certified American Grown

Launched on July 1, 2014, Certified American Grown Flowers represents a unified and diverse coalition of U.S. flower farms, including small and large entities in multiple states across the country. Certified American grown flower farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers they grow. When it appears on bouquets, bunches and other packaging or store signage, the Certified American Grown Flowers logo gives consumers confidence in the source of their flowers and assures them that the flowers they purchase come from a domestic American flower farm. For more information about Certified American Grown Flowers, visit americangrownflowers.com.

About the California Cut Flower Commission

The California Cut Flower Commission (CCFC) unites the state's approximately 225 flower farmers to advance California's $320 million flower industry. In addition to providing cooperative marketing opportunities and administering advocacy efforts, the commission has positioned the California Grown brand as a highly recognizable, consumer-facing brand to drive sales of the state's fresh flowers and foliage. Learn more at ccfc.org.

California Cut Flower Commission published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 16:10:00 UTC
