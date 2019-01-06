California Cut Flower Commission : Kitayama Brothers' Farai Madziva Joins CCFC Promotions Committee

Farai Madziva, vice president of sales and chief of staff for Kitayama Brothers, has joined the California Cut Flowers Commission's (CCFC) Promotion's Committee.

Before joining Kitayama Brothers, Madziva was CEO and director at The New Forests Company in East Africa. Prior to that he spent 16 years in the flower business in Kenya and Holland as a GM for Harvest Flowers Ltd. Previously he worked for Langmead Farms in England as a production manager for salad crops.

Madziva holds an MBA from the Royal Agricultural University in the United Kingdom, a bachelor's in agriculture and land management, and a certificate in marketing implementation mix from the IE Business School.

He started his floral career as a rose grower and graduated to operations management, post-harvest technologies, value chain management, sales and business development.

Other members of the CCFC's promotion committee include:

Chair, Bruce Brady, Mellano & Company

Felicia Alvarez, Menagerie Farm & Flower

Erin Caird, Por La Mar Nursery

Linda Giovannozzi, B Fresh Floral

Tom Lemus, Farmers West Flowers & Bouquets

Chad Nelson, Eufloria

Bill Prescott, Sun Valley Floral Farms

Diana Roy, Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers

Ivor Van Wingerden, Ocean Breeze Farms

Jana Wilcox, Ocean View Flowers

We're excited about the insights, perspectives and ideas Madziva will bring to the committee's efforts to promote California and American Grown Flowers.