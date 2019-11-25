Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California DMV Entrusts Business Partners like eTags For Online Registration and Title Transactions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 09:44am EST

eTags.com solves the most common issues when renewing registrations and transferring titles for a faster, stress-free experience just in time for the holidays

To ensure they have their residents’ best interest in mind, the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing additional online solutions for vehicle owners needing to renew their registration. The entire team at eTags.com is honored with having been entrusted to lend support with online transaction processing as the DMV is currently going through digital updates and handling new and REAL ID driver’s license requests.

eTags has been licensed by the California DMV since 2015, offering an alternative to customers with a secure online platform that delivers fast and easy registration renewals and replacements, title transfers, and duplicate titles. Aside from being a convenient way to manage vehicle transactions, eTags.com provides payment plan options just in time for the busy holiday season when consumers are already extending their budgets with traveling expenses, gift-giving and so on.

“We’ve been developing and continuously updating our online order process since we launched our California renewal service almost five years ago. Now eTags customers can confirm an incorrect address or update insurance information when required, without having to go in person to renew a registration,” says VP of Operations, Claudia Salinas.

Plus, easily checking off some of the to-dos on your list also relieves some of that holiday preparations stress. “Vehicle owners can place their order online anytime, day or night, regardless of whether the DMV systems are operational or down for maintenance,” says Claudia. To date, the online vehicle services company has processed registration and title transactions for hundreds of thousands of drivers across the Golden State, from San Francisco to San Diego.

eTags.com also acts as a resource for complex questions regarding the management of vehicle services through their blog and social media platforms. They moderate and answer questions as well as post informative content including how to register out-of-state vehicles, what to do when gifting your car to family members, handling smog and other complex situations, as well as safe driving tips. The team looks forward to assisting the California DMV, putting out the welcome mat to all Californians in need of managing their vehicle services.

About eTags.com: eTags offers registration renewals and replacement stickers, title transfers and duplicate titles. With these service options, they offer payment plans, digital copies of registrations cards accessible by email, a mobile-friendly website, email and phone support, and much more.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58aMTU AERO ENGINES : Maintenance signs exclusive CFM56-7B contract with Malaysia Airlines Berhad
PU
09:58aFIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Form 8-K (November 25, 2019) First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
PU
09:57aCBS and Viacom to close merger on Dec. 4
RE
09:56aOrganigram expects revenue to rise in Q1 2020 compared with final quarter 2019
AQ
09:56aSPENDEDGE : Analyzes European Procurement Best Practices for Businesses - Request Free Platform Access for Detailed Insights
BU
09:55aThe Medicines Co. Shares Up 23% on Novartis Buyout Offer
DJ
09:55aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:53aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : GE brings in shipper Maersk's CFO as finance chief
RE
09:53aMexico to urge Pelosi to move ahead with trade deal approval
RE
09:53aSINO HARBOUR : Voluntary announcement-increase in shareholdings by a substantial shareholder
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group