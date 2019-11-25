California DMV Entrusts Business Partners like eTags For Online Registration and Title Transactions

eTags.com solves the most common issues when renewing registrations and transferring titles for a faster, stress-free experience just in time for the holidays

To ensure they have their residents’ best interest in mind, the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles is providing additional online solutions for vehicle owners needing to renew their registration. The entire team at eTags.com is honored with having been entrusted to lend support with online transaction processing as the DMV is currently going through digital updates and handling new and REAL ID driver’s license requests.

eTags has been licensed by the California DMV since 2015, offering an alternative to customers with a secure online platform that delivers fast and easy registration renewals and replacements, title transfers, and duplicate titles. Aside from being a convenient way to manage vehicle transactions, eTags.com provides payment plan options just in time for the busy holiday season when consumers are already extending their budgets with traveling expenses, gift-giving and so on.

“We’ve been developing and continuously updating our online order process since we launched our California renewal service almost five years ago. Now eTags customers can confirm an incorrect address or update insurance information when required, without having to go in person to renew a registration,” says VP of Operations, Claudia Salinas.

Plus, easily checking off some of the to-dos on your list also relieves some of that holiday preparations stress. “Vehicle owners can place their order online anytime, day or night, regardless of whether the DMV systems are operational or down for maintenance,” says Claudia. To date, the online vehicle services company has processed registration and title transactions for hundreds of thousands of drivers across the Golden State, from San Francisco to San Diego.

eTags.com also acts as a resource for complex questions regarding the management of vehicle services through their blog and social media platforms. They moderate and answer questions as well as post informative content including how to register out-of-state vehicles, what to do when gifting your car to family members, handling smog and other complex situations, as well as safe driving tips. The team looks forward to assisting the California DMV, putting out the welcome mat to all Californians in need of managing their vehicle services.

About eTags.com: eTags offers registration renewals and replacement stickers, title transfers and duplicate titles. With these service options, they offer payment plans, digital copies of registrations cards accessible by email, a mobile-friendly website, email and phone support, and much more.

