California Department of Food & Agriculture : AND AGRICULTURE ANNOUNCES VACANCY ON THE INDUSTRIAL HEMP ADVISORY BOARD

SACRAMENTO, December 31, 2018 - The California Department of Food and Agriculture's (CDFA) Pest Exclusion Branch is announcing one mid-term vacancy on the Industrial Hemp Advisory Board (IHAB).

The board is composed of eleven members, and the current vacancy is for a representative who intends to register as a grower of industrial hemp. The member shall be a representative of at least one of the following functions: seed production, seed conditioning, marketing, and/or seed utilization.

The term of office for board members is three years. This position is a mid-term appointment ending on May 31, 2020. Members will meet at least once per year, but may meet more frequently if needed. The members receive no compensation, but are entitled to payment of necessary traveling expenses in accordance with the rules of the California Department of Human Resources.

This board will advise CDFA and make recommendations on matters including, but not limited to industrial hemp seed law and regulations, enforcement, annual budgets, and the setting of an assessment rate.

Individuals interested in being considered for this board appointment should send a brief resumé to Michelle Phillips by January 31, 2019 at:

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Pest Exclusion Branch

1220 N Street, Room 344

Sacramento, CA 95814

Attention: Michelle Phillips

For additional information, you may contact the Nursery, Seed, and Cotton Program at (916) 654-0435.

-30-