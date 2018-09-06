Log in
California Department of Food & Agriculture : CDFA AWARDS $21.6 MILLION FOR ALTERNATIVE MANURE MANAGEMENT PROJECTS

09/06/2018 | 03:57am CEST

SACRAMENTO, September 5, 2018 - The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has awarded $21.6 million in grant funding to 40 alternative manure management projects across the state. These projects, part of the Alternative Manure Management Program, or AMMP, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions on California dairy farms and livestock operations by using manure management practices that are alternatives to dairy digesters (i.e. non-digester projects).
When livestock manure decomposes in wet conditions, it produces methane, a greenhouse gas 72 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. Changing manure management practices so that manure is handled in a dry form can help significantly reduce methane emissions. These reductions contribute to the state's overall short-lived climate pollutant strategy under Senate Bill 1383, which aims to reduce California's methane emissions to 40 percent below 2013 levels by 2030.
'I am excited to see the diversity of non-digester manure management practices among these projects to help meet the state's climate goals', said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. 'This is the innovation that California farmers are renowned for', she added.
Financial assistance for the implementation of non-digester practices comes from California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that uses Cap-and-Trade program funds to support the state's climate goals. CDFA and other state agencies are investing these proceeds in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provide additional benefits to California communities. AMMP grant recipients will provide an estimated $2.7 million in matching funds for the development of their projects.
Information about the 2018 Alternative Manure Management Program projects is available at https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/AMMP/ .

---------
The Alternative Manure Management Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap and Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment - particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California. For more information, visit the California Climate Investments website at: www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov.

-30-

Disclaimer

California Department of Food & Agriculture published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 01:56:03 UTC
