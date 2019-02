SACRAMENTO, February 27, 2019 -The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) has mailed more than 19,000 ballots to state cattle producers, urging them to vote on a referendum asking whether or not to establish the California Cattle Council.

If approved, the Council would perform research aimed at the development of best management practices to improve sustainability and efficiency; assist with regulatory compliance; and develop consumer education programs for California beef.

'This is an important opportunity for cattle producers to determine if they wish to join together for these purposes,' said CDFA Secretary Karen Ross. 'I urge all producers to cast a ballot so their voices may be heard.'

The Council would be funded by a mandatory one-dollar per head assessment on each sale of cattle and calves, levied on the seller. However, producers would be able to obtain a refund of assessments paid by submitting a claim to the Council.

In order to be counted, ballots must be returned to CDFA by March 22, 2019. For more information, please visit: www.cdfa.ca.gov/go/cattle.

