California Department of Resources Recycling and R : Recycled Tires Help Fix California Roadways

CalRecycle Approves $8.2 Million for Infrastructure Upgrades in 30 Communities
SACRAMENTO - The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery awarded $8.2 million in grants for local infrastructure projects that use recycled tires for road upgrades and civil engineering work. Projects supported by CalRecycle's Rubberized Pavement and Tire-Derived Aggregate grant programs help California use some of the roughly 48 million waste tires managed in the state each year.
'These public works projects help keep California waste tires out of our landfills and promote local markets for recycled tire products,' CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline said. 'CalRecycle's grant programs turn our old tires into a resource to make our communities safer and reduce local costs for infrastructure projects.'
The Tire-Derived Aggregate (TDA) Grant Program supports projects that use recycled waste tires in place of conventional construction material for civil engineering applications such as retaining wall backfill, landslide stabilization, vibration mitigation, and various landfill uses. The unique engineering properties of shredded waste tires allow for free-draining, lightweight, and typically less expensive solutions for these types of projects.
|
TDA Grant Recipient
|
Project Description
|
Total Award
|
Napa County
|
Napa County will use an estimated 4,000 tons of tire-derived aggregate for civil engineering projects on Devlin Road, the Fagan Creek project, and the Silverado Trail near Pratt Avenue.
|
$510,082
Get direct notifications about funding availability, applicant and project eligibility, and application due dates by joining CalRecycle's Tire-Derived Aggregate listserv.
The Rubberized Pavement Grant Program supports projects that use recycled waste tires in road repair and resurfacing. In most applications, rubberized pavement can be applied at half the thickness of conventional asphalt overlays, lasts up to 50 percent longer, and can reduce road noise. CalRecycle awards grants for the following two project types:
-
Rubberized Asphalt Concrete (RAC) is made by blending ground tire rubber with asphalt binder, which is then mixed with conventional aggregate materials. Typically applied as a 2-inch overlay to existing roadways, RAC is ideal for high-traffic areas and uses approximately 2,000 waste tires per lane mile.
-
Rubberized Chip Seal is less expensive than RAC and more appropriate for low-traffic roadways. The rubberized asphalt binder is applied to existing pavement and followed by a layer of aggregate chips. Rubberized chip seal is most effective as a new surface on a sound roadway and uses approximately 500 waste tires per lane mile.
|
Rubberized Pavement Grant Recipient
|
Project Type
|
Total Award
|
City of Beaumont
|
RAC
|
$299,500
|
City of Buena Park
|
RAC
|
$349,950
|
City of Burbank
|
RAC
|
$349,740
|
City of Chula Vista
|
Chip Seal
|
$350,000
|
City of Commerce
|
RAC
|
$348,600
|
City of Eastvale
|
RAC
|
$203,180
|
City of Fillmore
|
RAC
|
$75,000
|
City of Fremont
|
Chip Seal
|
$350,000
|
City of Fullerton
|
RAC
|
$57,550
|
City of Hesperia
|
RAC
|
$321,000
|
City of Highland & City of San Bernardino
|
RAC
|
$361,500
|
City of Isleton
|
RAC
|
$80,492
|
City of La Puente
|
RAC
|
$237,740
|
City of Laguna Niguel
|
RAC
|
$82,310
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
RAC
|
$67,600
|
City of Norwalk
|
RAC
|
$34,845
|
City of Paramount
|
RAC
|
$345,000
|
City of Patterson
|
RAC
|
$319,968
|
City of Rancho Cucamonga
|
RAC
|
$222,250
|
City of Sacramento
|
Chip Seal
|
$190,528
|
City of San Jose
|
RAC
|
$350,000
|
City of San Leandro
|
RAC
|
$312,724
|
City of San Ramon
|
RAC
|
$350,000
|
City of Santa Barbara
|
RAC
|
$349,650
|
City of Santa Clara
|
Chip Seal
|
$274,033
|
City of West Hollywood
|
RAC
|
$66,840
|
Contra Costa County
|
Chip Seal
|
$350,000
|
El Dorado County
|
Chip Seal
|
$350,000
|
Solano County
|
Chip Seal
|
$350,000
|
Stanislaus County
|
Chip Seal
|
$350,000
|
|
|
$7,750,000
Get direct notifications about funding availability, applicant and project eligibility, and application due dates by joining CalRecycle's Rubberized Pavement listserv.
Grants are funded through a portion of the $1.75 fee consumers pay on each new tire purchased in California. For more information about CalRecycle's waste tire management grants, including application criteria and maximum award amounts, see our Tire Recycling, Cleanup, and Enforcement Grants webpage.