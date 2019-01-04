California Department of Resources Recycling and R : Recycled Tires Help Fix California Roadways

CalRecycle Approves $8.2 Million for Infrastructure Upgrades in 30 Communities

SACRAMENTO - The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery awarded $8.2 million in grants for local infrastructure projects that use recycled tires for road upgrades and civil engineering work. Projects supported by CalRecycle's Rubberized Pavement and Tire-Derived Aggregate grant programs help California use some of the roughly 48 million waste tires managed in the state each year.

'These public works projects help keep California waste tires out of our landfills and promote local markets for recycled tire products,' CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline said. 'CalRecycle's grant programs turn our old tires into a resource to make our communities safer and reduce local costs for infrastructure projects.'

The Tire-Derived Aggregate (TDA) Grant Program supports projects that use recycled waste tires in place of conventional construction material for civil engineering applications such as retaining wall backfill, landslide stabilization, vibration mitigation, and various landfill uses. The unique engineering properties of shredded waste tires allow for free-draining, lightweight, and typically less expensive solutions for these types of projects.

TDA Grant Recipient Project Description Total Award Napa County Napa County will use an estimated 4,000 tons of tire-derived aggregate for civil engineering projects on Devlin Road, the Fagan Creek project, and the Silverado Trail near Pratt Avenue. $510,082

The Rubberized Pavement Grant Program supports projects that use recycled waste tires in road repair and resurfacing. In most applications, rubberized pavement can be applied at half the thickness of conventional asphalt overlays, lasts up to 50 percent longer, and can reduce road noise. CalRecycle awards grants for the following two project types:

(RAC) is made by blending ground tire rubber with asphalt binder, which is then mixed with conventional aggregate materials. Typically applied as a 2-inch overlay to existing roadways, RAC is ideal for high-traffic areas and uses approximately 2,000 waste tires per lane mile. Rubberized Chip Seal is less expensive than RAC and more appropriate for low-traffic roadways. The rubberized asphalt binder is applied to existing pavement and followed by a layer of aggregate chips. Rubberized chip seal is most effective as a new surface on a sound roadway and uses approximately 500 waste tires per lane mile.

Rubberized Pavement Grant Recipient

Project Type

Total Award

City of Beaumont

RAC

$299,500

City of Buena Park

RAC $349,950

City of Burbank

RAC $349,740

City of Chula Vista

Chip Seal

$350,000

City of Commerce RAC $348,600 City of Eastvale RAC $203,180 City of Fillmore RAC $75,000 City of Fremont Chip Seal $350,000 City of Fullerton RAC $57,550 City of Hesperia RAC $321,000 City of Highland & City of San Bernardino RAC $361,500 City of Isleton RAC $80,492 City of La Puente RAC $237,740 City of Laguna Niguel RAC $82,310 City of Manhattan Beach RAC $67,600 City of Norwalk RAC $34,845 City of Paramount RAC $345,000 City of Patterson RAC $319,968 City of Rancho Cucamonga RAC $222,250 City of Sacramento Chip Seal $190,528 City of San Jose RAC $350,000 City of San Leandro RAC $312,724 City of San Ramon RAC $350,000 City of Santa Barbara RAC $349,650 City of Santa Clara Chip Seal $274,033 City of West Hollywood RAC $66,840 Contra Costa County Chip Seal $350,000 El Dorado County Chip Seal $350,000 Solano County Chip Seal $350,000 Stanislaus County Chip Seal $350,000 $7,750,000

Grants are funded through a portion of the $1.75 fee consumers pay on each new tire purchased in California. For more information about CalRecycle's waste tire management grants, including application criteria and maximum award amounts, see our Tire Recycling, Cleanup, and Enforcement Grants webpage.