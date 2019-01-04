Log in
California Department of Resources Recycling and R : Recycled Tires Help Fix California Roadways

01/04/2019 | 02:44pm EST

CalRecycle Approves $8.2 Million for Infrastructure Upgrades in 30 Communities

SACRAMENTO - The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery awarded $8.2 million in grants for local infrastructure projects that use recycled tires for road upgrades and civil engineering work. Projects supported by CalRecycle's Rubberized Pavement and Tire-Derived Aggregate grant programs help California use some of the roughly 48 million waste tires managed in the state each year.

'These public works projects help keep California waste tires out of our landfills and promote local markets for recycled tire products,' CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline said. 'CalRecycle's grant programs turn our old tires into a resource to make our communities safer and reduce local costs for infrastructure projects.'

The Tire-Derived Aggregate (TDA) Grant Program supports projects that use recycled waste tires in place of conventional construction material for civil engineering applications such as retaining wall backfill, landslide stabilization, vibration mitigation, and various landfill uses. The unique engineering properties of shredded waste tires allow for free-draining, lightweight, and typically less expensive solutions for these types of projects.

TDA Grant Recipient Project Description Total Award
Napa County Napa County will use an estimated 4,000 tons of tire-derived aggregate for civil engineering projects on Devlin Road, the Fagan Creek project, and the Silverado Trail near Pratt Avenue. $510,082

Get direct notifications about funding availability, applicant and project eligibility, and application due dates by joining CalRecycle's Tire-Derived Aggregate listserv.

The Rubberized Pavement Grant Program supports projects that use recycled waste tires in road repair and resurfacing. In most applications, rubberized pavement can be applied at half the thickness of conventional asphalt overlays, lasts up to 50 percent longer, and can reduce road noise. CalRecycle awards grants for the following two project types:

  • Rubberized Asphalt Concrete (RAC) is made by blending ground tire rubber with asphalt binder, which is then mixed with conventional aggregate materials. Typically applied as a 2-inch overlay to existing roadways, RAC is ideal for high-traffic areas and uses approximately 2,000 waste tires per lane mile.
  • Rubberized Chip Seal is less expensive than RAC and more appropriate for low-traffic roadways. The rubberized asphalt binder is applied to existing pavement and followed by a layer of aggregate chips. Rubberized chip seal is most effective as a new surface on a sound roadway and uses approximately 500 waste tires per lane mile.
Rubberized Pavement Grant Recipient
 Project Type
 Total Award
City of Beaumont
 RAC
 $299,500
City of Buena Park
 RAC $349,950
City of Burbank
 RAC $349,740
City of Chula Vista
 Chip Seal
 $350,000
City of Commerce RAC $348,600
City of Eastvale RAC $203,180
City of Fillmore RAC $75,000
City of Fremont Chip Seal $350,000
City of Fullerton RAC $57,550
City of Hesperia RAC $321,000
City of Highland & City of San Bernardino RAC $361,500
City of Isleton RAC $80,492
City of La Puente RAC $237,740
City of Laguna Niguel RAC $82,310
City of Manhattan Beach RAC $67,600
City of Norwalk RAC $34,845
City of Paramount RAC $345,000
City of Patterson RAC $319,968
City of Rancho Cucamonga RAC $222,250
City of Sacramento Chip Seal $190,528
City of San Jose RAC $350,000
City of San Leandro RAC $312,724
City of San Ramon RAC $350,000
City of Santa Barbara RAC $349,650
City of Santa Clara Chip Seal $274,033
City of West Hollywood RAC $66,840
Contra Costa County Chip Seal $350,000
El Dorado County Chip Seal $350,000
Solano County Chip Seal $350,000
Stanislaus County Chip Seal $350,000
$7,750,000

Get direct notifications about funding availability, applicant and project eligibility, and application due dates by joining CalRecycle's Rubberized Pavement listserv.

Grants are funded through a portion of the $1.75 fee consumers pay on each new tire purchased in California. For more information about CalRecycle's waste tire management grants, including application criteria and maximum award amounts, see our Tire Recycling, Cleanup, and Enforcement Grants webpage.

Disclaimer

California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 19:43:05 UTC
