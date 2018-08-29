California Energy Commission : Energy Commission Workshop Examines Impact of Climate Change

The California Energy Commission presents a public discussion on how climate-related risks may impact energy and transportation in California.

Panelists will discuss how subsidence in the Delta threatens natural gas infrastructure, how sea level rise threatens coastal roadways, and how extreme weather will create higher peak demand for energy.

The discussion stems from California's Fourth Climate Change Assessment released earlier this week. The assessment is a compilation of new science and planning tools to support California's continued leadership on actions to address climate change and safeguard the state's people, economy and resources.

The workshop will focus on how the energy sector is adapting to climate change and how extreme weather demands additional planning.

The workshop agenda is available on the Energy Commission website.