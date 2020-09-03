Log in
California FAIR Plan Implements the One Inc Digital Payments Platform

09/03/2020 | 11:16am EDT

FOLSOM, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Inc, a digital payments platform provider for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan (California FAIR Plan) has implemented the One Inc Digital Payments Platform to expand payment capabilities and streamline reporting.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, California FAIR Plan provides property insurance to eligible property owners who are otherwise unable to obtain coverage through the voluntary insurance market. The organization was established in 1968 under Insurance Code statute (Section 10091 et. al) and is a syndicated fire insurance pool consisting of all licensed property and casualty (P&C) insurers in the state. By adding the new digital payments platform, California FAIR Plan has been able to accept credit card payments for the first time in the organization’s history.

“We were looking for a payments solution that would allow us to accept credit cards in addition to ACH and checks,” said Anneliese Jivan, president of California FAIR Plan. “We decided to go with One Inc due to their deep understanding of the insurance industry, which is evident in their robust payments platform. The user-friendly interface - along with other new features, such as QuickPay, has made it much easier for our customers to make on-time payments. And, we’ve been able streamline our internal processes using the platform’s powerful reporting and reconciliation functions.”  

The payments software was integrated directly into California FAIR Plan’s existing systems, which helped limit costs and minimize disruption for current users. In the second phase of the implementation, California FAIR Plan will expand payment channels to include One Inc’s Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system.

"California FAIR Plan provides an invaluable service to California residents, many of whom live in high-risk areas and depend on the FAIR Plan as their only option for fire insurance," said Christopher W. Ewing, president and CEO of One Inc. "By expanding digital payment capabilities, insureds will have an easier time making their premium payments and maintaining coverage. We look forward to working closely with California FAIR Plan to support their digital payment needs into the future.”

About One Inc
One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to increase retention, decrease admin expenses, and mitigate data security risk – while simplifying compliance. The One Inc Digital Payments Platform combines multi-channel digital communications with electronic payment processing and disbursement, creating a frictionless premiums and claims payments experience. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneincsystems.com.

About California FAIR Plan
The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan is an insurance pool established by law to assure the availability of basic property insurance to people who own insurable property in the State of California and who, beyond their control, have been unable to obtain insurance in the voluntary insurance market. The FAIR Plan provides stability in California's insurance marketplace. It is committed to strengthening consumer choices in the voluntary insurance market, while ensuring that all homeowners, including those who live in areas threatened by wildfires, have access to basic property coverage and the peace of mind they deserve. For more information, visit www.CFPnet.com. 

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
jen@stnickmedia.com
859-803-6597

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
