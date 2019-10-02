Log in
California Farmland Trust Earns National Recognition

10/02/2019 | 07:05am EDT

ELK GROVE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- One thing that unites us as a nation is land: Americans strongly support saving the open spaces they love and that feed them. Since 2004, California Farmland Trust (CFT) has been doing just that for the people of California.

California Farmland Trust

Now CFT announced it has renewed its land trust accreditation - proving once again that, as part of a network of over 400 accredited land trusts across the nation, it is committed to professional excellence and to maintaining landowners' and the public's trust in its conservation work.

"Being able to say California Farmland Trust is accredited provides a 'security' to donors and landowners that the mission and endeavors of CFT have been scrutinized by an impartial third party and that we are able to perform our duties openly, fairly and efficiently," said Ron Freitas, President CFT. "We are a stronger organization than ever for having gone through the rigorous accreditation renewal process. Our strength means the prime farmland in California will continue to have an alternative to being paved over and can be protected forever, making California an even greater place for us and our children."

CFT provided extensive documentation and was subject to a comprehensive third-party evaluation prior to achieving this distinction. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission awarded renewed accreditation, signifying its confidence that our local farmers' lands will be protected forever. This distinction, along with our landowners, donors and agency partners, have helped us protect over 16,000 acres of privately-owned farmland.

"It is exciting to recognize CFT's continued commitment to national standards by renewing this national mark of distinction," said Tammara Van Ryn, executive director of the Commission. "Donors and partners can trust the more than 400 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship."

About California Farmland Trust

California Farmland Trust is one of 1,363 land trusts across the United States according to the Land Trust Alliance's most recent National Land Trust Census. A complete list of accredited land trusts and more information about the process and benefits can be found at http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/.

Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: @cafarmtrust

The California Farmland Trust is a California Non-Profit 501(c)(3). Our mission is to help farmers protect the best farmland in the world. To date we have protected 16,351 acres of farmland on 78 family farms. Visit us: http://www.cafarmtrust.org/

About the Land Trust Accreditation Commission

The Land Trust Accreditation Commission inspires excellence, promotes public trust and ensures permanence in the conservation of open lands by recognizing organizations that meet rigorous quality standards and strive for continuous improvement. For more, visit http://www.landtrustaccreditation.org/.

About the Land Trust Alliance

Founded in 1982, the Land Trust Alliance is a national land conservation organization that works to save the places people need and love by strengthening land conservation across America. The Alliance represents 1,000-member land trusts supported by more than 200,000 volunteers and 4.6 million Learn more at: http://www.landtrustalliance.org/.

News Source: California Farmland Trust

Related link: http://cafarmtrust.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/california-farmland-trust-earns-national-recognition/
