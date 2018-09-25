California Governor Signs SB1447 to Allow for Expanded Use of ScriptCenter 24/7 Prescription Pickup Kiosk

Asteres
Inc., the industry’s leading provider of 24/7 automated prescription
and retail product pickup kiosks in hospital, Veteran’s Affairs,
Department of Defense and retail pharmacies, announced today that
Governor Jerry Brown signed SB1447
for the expanded use of Automated Patient Delivery Systems (APDS) in
California.
The enacted legislation allows ScriptCenter to deliver all prescriptions
24/7, including controlled substances. ScriptCenter can now be installed
in any licensed location, with or without a pharmacy, where healthcare
is provided such as hospitals, clinics, medical offices and worksites
with a licensed clinic.
Asteres worked with Sharp
Healthcare and UC
San Diego on a pilot project to study the relationship between
offering convenient prescription pickup through the kiosk and Return to
Stock rates. After presenting positive results, the California Board of
Pharmacy decided to move forward and sponsor SB1447.
“Expanding options for patients to pick up medications at a time
convenient for them, including hours when the pharmacy is closed, will
aid medication compliance with prescribed treatment plans,” said
Virginia Herold, Executive Direct of the California
Board of Pharmacy. “The Board of Pharmacy thanks Senator Hernandez,
who authored this legislation, signed by Governor Brown, Friday.”
ScriptCenter, with a live on-screen pharmacist available, provides a
safe and convenient prescription pickup service to employees and
patients in a variety of locations to enhance patient care and expand
pharmacy footprint without having to build pharmacies or add additional
staff.
How it works:
1) Pharmacy fills and verifies prescriptions as usual.
2) Pharmacy
securely transports and loads prescriptions into ScriptCenter.
3)
Patients receive a Claim Check via text or email to pick up their
prescriptions anytime.
About Asteres Inc.
Asteres Inc. develops secure self-service kiosks and lockers for the
storage and delivery of prescriptions and consumer products worldwide.
Asteres’ premier product is ScriptCenter, the first prescription pickup
kiosk for retail, healthcare, and military pharmacies worldwide that
allows patients to pick up and pay for their items even when the
pharmacy is closed. For more information
visit www.asteres.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005474/en/