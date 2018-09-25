Log in
California Governor Signs SB1447 to Allow for Expanded Use of ScriptCenter 24/7 Prescription Pickup Kiosk

09/25/2018 | 03:17pm CEST

Asteres Inc., the industry’s leading provider of 24/7 automated prescription and retail product pickup kiosks in hospital, Veteran’s Affairs, Department of Defense and retail pharmacies, announced today that Governor Jerry Brown signed SB1447 for the expanded use of Automated Patient Delivery Systems (APDS) in California.

The enacted legislation allows ScriptCenter to deliver all prescriptions 24/7, including controlled substances. ScriptCenter can now be installed in any licensed location, with or without a pharmacy, where healthcare is provided such as hospitals, clinics, medical offices and worksites with a licensed clinic.

Asteres worked with Sharp Healthcare and UC San Diego on a pilot project to study the relationship between offering convenient prescription pickup through the kiosk and Return to Stock rates. After presenting positive results, the California Board of Pharmacy decided to move forward and sponsor SB1447.

“Expanding options for patients to pick up medications at a time convenient for them, including hours when the pharmacy is closed, will aid medication compliance with prescribed treatment plans,” said Virginia Herold, Executive Direct of the California Board of Pharmacy. “The Board of Pharmacy thanks Senator Hernandez, who authored this legislation, signed by Governor Brown, Friday.”

ScriptCenter, with a live on-screen pharmacist available, provides a safe and convenient prescription pickup service to employees and patients in a variety of locations to enhance patient care and expand pharmacy footprint without having to build pharmacies or add additional staff.

How it works:

1) Pharmacy fills and verifies prescriptions as usual.
2) Pharmacy securely transports and loads prescriptions into ScriptCenter.
3) Patients receive a Claim Check via text or email to pick up their prescriptions anytime.

About Asteres Inc.

Asteres Inc. develops secure self-service kiosks and lockers for the storage and delivery of prescriptions and consumer products worldwide. Asteres’ premier product is ScriptCenter, the first prescription pickup kiosk for retail, healthcare, and military pharmacies worldwide that allows patients to pick up and pay for their items even when the pharmacy is closed. For more information visit www.asteres.com.


© Business Wire 2018
