California Housing Finance Agency : Announces Accessory Dwelling Unit Financing Pilot Program

The California Housing Finance Agency is partnering with the non-profit
Self-Help Enterprises to help alleviate the housing crisis by providing
financing for Accessory Dwelling Units in the City of Clovis.
Self-Help Enterprises, a community development organization based in the
San Joaquin Valley, will use $2.5 million in funding from the California
Housing Finance Agency to act as the construction lender for Clovis’
Cottage Home Program.
“It has been so heartening to see the community embrace and bring
forward the Cottage Home Program,” said Dwight Kroll, AICP, City of
Clovis director of Planning and Development Services. “Not only has this
assisted in the development of much needed affordable housing in our
community, it has been wonderful to experience the pride of
accomplishment shown by the various participants.”
Self-Help Enterprises will provide the financing to
homeowners/borrowers, service the loans and collaborate with Clovis to
market the ADU program.
“We are excited for the opportunity to work with CalHFA and the City of
Clovis on this project,” said Susan Long, Program Director of Partner
Services at Self-Help Enterprises. “We look forward to assisting
existing homeowners finance new housing opportunities and adding a mix
of affordable housing options to community members.”
In addition to CalHFA providing the funds, the program will also benefit
from Clovis’ strong commitment to the project. The city is providing
three architectural design templates for the homeowners at no cost, in
addition to expedited reviews and fee waivers for Accessory Dwelling
Unit projects. These home plans, each less than 400 square feet, are
intended to orient onto alleys and provide for a unique pedestrian
street environment while also revitalizing the alleys and creating more
housing in the highly desirable Central Clovis area.
“We are very impressed with Clovis’ support for this pilot program to
help California’s housing crisis,” said Tia Boatman Patterson, CalHFA
Executive Director. “The partnership with Self-Help Enterprises is a
perfect demonstration of how state government can work with localities
and non-profit organizations to produce good outcomes for low to
moderate income Californians.”
The California State Legislature in 2017 passed several bills that laid
the foundation for Accessory Dwelling Units to become another tool as
our state works to address our housing struggles. Although many local
jurisdictions have reported a dramatic increase in ADU interest,
significant challenges still exist, most notably construction financing.
This innovative partnership helps address that challenge.
The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the
goal of helping more Californians find a place to call home. CalHFA is a
self-supported state agency that doesn't rely on taxpayer dollars. For
more information on CalHFA programs, and how we are creating progressive
financing solutions for affordable housing in California, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov
or call toll free at 877.9.CalHFA (877.922.5432).
Self-Help Enterprises is a nationally recognized community
development organization whose mission is to work together with
low-income families to build and sustain healthy homes and communities.
Since 1965, Self-Help Enterprises’ efforts have touched the lives of
over 55,000 families. They can be contacted at www.selfhelpenterprises.org
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005771/en/