California Housing Finance Agency : Welcomes New Director of Multifamily Programs Kate Ferguson

Ferguson brings extensive experience with collaborative lending

The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) is pleased to welcome Kate Ferguson as its new Director of Multifamily Programs following her appointment by the CalHFA Board of Directors.

Ferguson has more than 30 years of experience in the multifamily lending world, most recently with BBVA Compass’ Affordable Housing division in Denver. In addition, she spent three years in risk management and underwriting with Mercy Housing, one of the biggest non-profit housing developers in the United States.

“Kate’s list of accomplishments in the affordable housing world is truly impressive,” said CalHFA Executive Director Tia Boatman Patterson. “I’m very excited to see how her gift for using partnerships to make transactions work, can help CalHFA and California work through our current housing crisis.”

Ferguson also has experience in California, with seven years at Bank of America and Scotia Bank in San Francisco. In those roles, she was responsible for credit analysis, construction management and portfolio management for the West Coast.

“I'm very humbled to have the opportunity to join the CalHFA team,” said Ferguson. “My goal is to partner with my colleagues at CalHFA along with industry advocates, providers, lenders, and investors to ensure that CalHFA's impact is growing and meaningful as we tackle the need for affordable housing in California.”

Ferguson holds an MBA in International Management and Finance from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Denver.

The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the goal of helping more Californians find a place to call home. CalHFA's Multifamily Division has invested more than $4 billion for the construction and preservation of more than 63,000 affordable rental housing units to assist low to moderate income Californians. CalHFA is a self-supported state agency that doesn't rely on taxpayer dollars to fund its operations. For more information on CalHFA programs, and how we are creating progressive financing solutions for affordable housing in California, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov or call toll free at 877.9.CalHFA (877.922.5432).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005017/en/