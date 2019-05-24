California Housing Finance Agency : Welcomes New Director of Multifamily Programs Kate Ferguson

The California Housing Finance Agency (CalHFA) is pleased to welcome
Kate Ferguson as its new Director of Multifamily Programs following her
appointment by the CalHFA Board of Directors.
Ferguson has more than 30 years of experience in the multifamily lending
world, most recently with BBVA Compass’ Affordable Housing division in
Denver. In addition, she spent three years in risk management and
underwriting with Mercy Housing, one of the biggest non-profit housing
developers in the United States.
“Kate’s list of accomplishments in the affordable housing world is truly
impressive,” said CalHFA Executive Director Tia Boatman Patterson. “I’m
very excited to see how her gift for using partnerships to make
transactions work, can help CalHFA and California work through our
current housing crisis.”
Ferguson also has experience in California, with seven years at Bank of
America and Scotia Bank in San Francisco. In those roles, she was
responsible for credit analysis, construction management and portfolio
management for the West Coast.
“I'm very humbled to have the opportunity to join the CalHFA team,” said
Ferguson. “My goal is to partner with my colleagues at CalHFA along with
industry advocates, providers, lenders, and investors to ensure that
CalHFA's impact is growing and meaningful as we tackle the need for
affordable housing in California.”
Ferguson holds an MBA in International Management and Finance from the
Thunderbird School of Global Management and a Bachelor of Science from
the University of Denver.
The California Housing Finance Agency was created in 1975 with the
goal of helping more Californians find a place to call home. CalHFA's
Multifamily Division has invested more than $4 billion for the
construction and preservation of more than 63,000 affordable rental
housing units to assist low to moderate income Californians. CalHFA is a
self-supported state agency that doesn't rely on taxpayer dollars to
fund its operations. For more information on CalHFA programs, and how we
are creating progressive financing solutions for affordable housing in
California, visit www.calhfa.ca.gov
or call toll free at 877.9.CalHFA (877.922.5432).
