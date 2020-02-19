News Release

For immediate release | Feb. 19, 2020 Media Hotline  888.516.6397 For more information, contact: Anne Gonzales | agonzales@caiso.com Vonette Fontaine | vfontaine@caiso.com

California ISO CEO Steve Berberich announces retirement

Led the transition to renewable resources, expansion of regional markets

FOLSOM, Calif. - The California Independent System Operator (ISO) today announced the retirement of Steve Berberich, its President and Chief Executive Officer. Berberich has been at the helm of California's power grid and wholesale market operator for nearly a decade, steering the organization during the integration of record amounts of renewable resources and expanding power markets regionally to benefit consumers across the western United States.

Berberich will continue to serve as CEO through the early summer. The ISO Board of Governors has begun a nationwide search for his successor.

"It has been an honor and privilege to lead such an extraordinary and talented team of professionals here at the ISO," Berberich said. "I'm incredibly proud of their work and the successes we have had together in this historic energy sector transformation. I have witnessed this organization perform at the highest of levels, reaching milestones not thought possible before."

Berberich, who served 14 years with the ISO and nine as CEO, was instrumental in installing industry-leading energy management and market systems, reducing reliance on fossil fuels in the electricity supply, and in welcoming new resources into the ISO's wholesale markets. In 2014, he was recognized as one of the top 10 most influential energy leaders in the nation. Under his leadership, the ISO has been recognized internationally as a leader in renewable resource integration.

"Steve Berberich transformed the California ISO into an organization respected for operational excellence by our customers, regulators, and stakeholders across the energy industry," said Dave Olsen, Chair of the ISO Board of Governors. "He created a culture to challenge and support all of us to deepen our skills, learn more, and care more. His visionary leadership has put the ISO at the forefront of the worldwide transition to low-carbon electricity. His legacy is in an organization now thoughtfully positioned and more determined than ever to push toward that goal."

The creation of the Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) is one of Berberich's marquee accomplishments. This groundbreaking initiative enables utilities and energy companies from eight western states to participate in the ISO's real-time bulk power market. Since its launch in November 2014, the EIM has saved participants more than $860 million while significantly reducing carbon emissions throughout the West.