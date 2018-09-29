Log in
California Law Firm Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP Announces Formation of Legal Cannabis Group

09/29/2018 | 01:02am CEST

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM) has announced the formation of its Legal Cannabis Group, which provides clients with all the resources and benefits of a full-service law firm on business matters involving legal marijuana and cannabis-related substances.

The lawyers comprising JMBM's Legal Cannabis Group focus on the needs of business and property owners, developers, investors, lenders, commercial landlords and tenants, growers and producers, processors, dispensaries and sellers, and creators of new cannabis products.

"Although medical and recreational cannabis has been legalized in more than half of the nation's 50 states, including California, businesses still have trouble finding experienced lawyers with mainstream law firms to represent them," said Benjamin M. Reznik, Chair of JMBM's Government, Land Use, Environment & Energy Group. "In addition to critical government approvals, compliance and permits, we assist marijuana and cannabis-related businesses with virtually all of the legal issues faced by any thriving business."

For example, JMBM's lawyers assist clients with corporate and real estate transactions, as well as on "bread and butter" business structures, contracts, securities offerings, leases, financings and intellectual property matters. JMBM's lawyers also handle all kinds of labor and employment, tax and litigation (from routine disputes to bet-the-company matters).

About JMBM's Legal Cannabis Group

JMBM's Legal Cannabis Group advises marijuana and cannabis-related businesses in the full range of business issues including regulatory compliance and permitting, business transactions, and litigation in California. Our practice focuses on the needs of property owners, developers, investors, lenders, commercial landlords, growers and producers, processors, dispensaries and sellers, and creators of new cannabis products.

About JMBM

JMBM is a full service law firm with offices in Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco. For more information go to www.jmbm.com.


© Business Wire 2018
