California Law Firm Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP Announces Formation of Legal Cannabis Group

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM)
has announced the formation of its Legal Cannabis Group, which provides
clients with all the resources and benefits of a full-service law firm
on business matters involving legal marijuana and cannabis-related
substances.
The lawyers comprising JMBM's Legal Cannabis Group focus on the needs of
business and property owners, developers, investors, lenders, commercial
landlords and tenants, growers and producers, processors, dispensaries
and sellers, and creators of new cannabis products.
"Although medical and recreational cannabis has been legalized in more
than half of the nation's 50 states, including California, businesses
still have trouble finding experienced lawyers with mainstream law firms
to represent them," said Benjamin M. Reznik, Chair of JMBM's Government,
Land Use, Environment & Energy Group. "In addition to critical
government approvals, compliance and permits, we assist marijuana and
cannabis-related businesses with virtually all of the legal issues faced
by any thriving business."
For example, JMBM's lawyers assist clients with corporate and real
estate transactions, as well as on "bread and butter" business
structures, contracts, securities offerings, leases, financings and
intellectual property matters. JMBM's lawyers also handle all kinds of
labor and employment, tax and litigation (from routine disputes to
bet-the-company matters).
About JMBM
JMBM is a full service law firm with offices in Los Angeles, Orange
County and San Francisco. For more information go to www.jmbm.com.
