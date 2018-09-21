California Life Sciences Association : Announces Winner of “Giants of Science” Life Sciences Grant Competition

California
Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing
California’s life sciences industry, and California
Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) today announced that Los Altos High
School has been selected as the winner of the Giants
of Science competition, a program that awards $20,000 to a deserving
Bay Area high school to support STEM education and the next generation
of life sciences leaders. Moving into its 3rd year,
Giants of Science is hosted by KNBR,
CLSA
and CLSI
– the non-profit partner of CLSA which supports workforce development,
STEM education and entrepreneurship.
“As the trade association representing the life sciences industry in
California, a critical part of our mission is to help grow the sector by
supporting the next generation of life sciences leaders, which begins at
an early age,” said Sara Radcliffe, President & CEO, California Life
Sciences Association (CLSA). “Giants of Science supports this ecosystem
by helping schools bolster their STEM education programs. We
congratulate Los Altos High School on winning this $20,000 grant to
further their curriculum.”
A panel of judges selected Los Altos High School based on their
enthusiasm about their proposal to create and incorporate a
bio-prospecting unit into their 17 sections of biology, as well as
environmental science, biotechnology, and their advanced science
investigations course. Among other things, the concept includes students
going into the field and ocean to collect sample organisms and test them
for bioactive molecules that can be used for potential medicines. Watch
their submission video here
to learn more about their winning proposal.
The $20,000 prize was presented to Los Altos High School representatives
during a celebration at the Sept. 15 San Francisco Giants game. Click
here to view photos. The Giants of Science grant competition runs
from March through September each year. Learn more here.
Giants of Science was made possible through generous sponsorship from a
broad number of CLSA members and life sciences companies, including: AbbVie,
Amyris,
Alexandria
Real Estate Equities, Celgene,
Genomic
Health, Gilead
Sciences, Nektar
and Sutro
Biopharma.
About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)
California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and
most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership
organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San
Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with
industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy,
improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life
sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical
device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes,
investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was
founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and
the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org,
and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences,
Facebook,
Instagram,
LinkedIn
and YouTube.
