California Life Sciences Association : Announces Winner of "Giants of Science" Life Sciences Grant Competition

09/21/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

  • Los Altos High School Named Recipient of $20,000 Grant to Bolster Science Program
  • Giants of Science is a program hosted by CLSA, CLSI and KNBR to Support Bay Area STEM Education

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing California’s life sciences industry, and California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) today announced that Los Altos High School has been selected as the winner of the Giants of Science competition, a program that awards $20,000 to a deserving Bay Area high school to support STEM education and the next generation of life sciences leaders. Moving into its 3rd year, Giants of Science is hosted by KNBR, CLSA and CLSI – the non-profit partner of CLSA which supports workforce development, STEM education and entrepreneurship.

“As the trade association representing the life sciences industry in California, a critical part of our mission is to help grow the sector by supporting the next generation of life sciences leaders, which begins at an early age,” said Sara Radcliffe, President & CEO, California Life Sciences Association (CLSA). “Giants of Science supports this ecosystem by helping schools bolster their STEM education programs. We congratulate Los Altos High School on winning this $20,000 grant to further their curriculum.”

A panel of judges selected Los Altos High School based on their enthusiasm about their proposal to create and incorporate a bio-prospecting unit into their 17 sections of biology, as well as environmental science, biotechnology, and their advanced science investigations course. Among other things, the concept includes students going into the field and ocean to collect sample organisms and test them for bioactive molecules that can be used for potential medicines. Watch their submission video here to learn more about their winning proposal.

The $20,000 prize was presented to Los Altos High School representatives during a celebration at the Sept. 15 San Francisco Giants game. Click here to view photos. The Giants of Science grant competition runs from March through September each year. Learn more here.

Giants of Science was made possible through generous sponsorship from a broad number of CLSA members and life sciences companies, including: AbbVie, Amyris, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Celgene, Genomic Health, Gilead Sciences, Nektar and Sutro Biopharma.

  • Learn more about the California life sciences industry
  • View CLSA’s Legislative Action Center
  • Watch CLSA’s Faces of California Biomedical Innovation Web Series
  • View CLSA’s Advocacy Priorities
  • View upcoming CLSA events

About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes, investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org, and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
