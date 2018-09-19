California Life Sciences Association : Names Winners of 15th Annual Pantheon DiNA™ Awards, Honoring Innovation in Life Sciences

California
Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing
California’s life sciences industry, today announced the recipients of
the 2018 Pantheon
DiNA™ Awards. This prestigious and long-running awards program, now
in its 15th year, brings together nearly 1,000 industry
pioneers to recognize the achievements of those dedicated to advancing
California’s life sciences community.
“CLSA is pleased to unveil this talented slate of 2018 Pantheon DiNA™
Award recipients, a collection of California’s hardest-working
innovators and entrepreneurs who are producing advanced medicines,
diagnostics and technologies to improve medical care,” said Sara
Radcliffe, CLSA’s President & CEO. “As the trade association
representing the life sciences in California, we’re honored to convene
our 15th annual Pantheon DiNA™ Awards, an evening that gives
us the opportunity to pause and recognize great leaders, both
individuals and companies, that have made lasting contributions to the
sector this year. CLSA congratulates the 2018 Pantheon Award winners and
looks forward to bringing the sector together in celebration on Nov. 30
in San Francisco.”
2018 Pantheon DiNA™ Award Recipients (Listed by Category):
Visit www.clsapantheon.org
for event and sponsorship information. #CLSAPantheon will commence on
Nov. 30with an opening reception at 5:30 p.m. PT, followed
by a presentation and dinner at 7 p.m. PT.
Members of the press may obtain complimentary registration by RSVP’ing
to Will Zasadny, Director of Communications for California Life Sciences
Association (wzasadny@califesciences.org).
More about CLSA’s Pantheon DiNA™ Awards:
Each year the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), recognizes
and honors excellence as it brings together California’s Life Sciences
industry for one night at our Annual Pantheon DiNA™ Awards Ceremony. As
determined through a rigorous peer-driven process and approved by the
CLSA Executive Committee, the Pantheon Awards serves as a celebration of
the contributions and achievements of California’s leading life sciences
innovators, a moment in time to pause and reflect on the industry’s
legacy. You are cordially invited to join us on Friday, Nov. 30 at the
Westin St. Francis in San Francisco as we celebrate and recognize the
impact that California’s therapeutic, diagnostic, medical device, and
industrial biotechnology companies are making around the globe.
Ticketing, event and sponsorship information is available at www.clsapantheon.org.
About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)
California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and
most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership
organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San
Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with
industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy,
improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life
sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical
device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes,
investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was
founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and
the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org,
