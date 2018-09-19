Log in
California Life Sciences Association : Names Winners of 15th Annual Pantheon DiNA™ Awards, Honoring Innovation in Life Sciences

09/19/2018 | 03:46pm CEST

  • Winners include: Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nektar, Rock Health, Cortexyme, Bio-Link Depot, Stelios Papadopoulos and George Scangos
  • Trade association representing industry to recognize pioneers for contributions to California’s life sciences sector at 15th Annual Pantheon Awards Program, Nov. 30 in San Francisco

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing California’s life sciences industry, today announced the recipients of the 2018 Pantheon DiNA™ Awards. This prestigious and long-running awards program, now in its 15th year, brings together nearly 1,000 industry pioneers to recognize the achievements of those dedicated to advancing California’s life sciences community.

“CLSA is pleased to unveil this talented slate of 2018 Pantheon DiNA™ Award recipients, a collection of California’s hardest-working innovators and entrepreneurs who are producing advanced medicines, diagnostics and technologies to improve medical care,” said Sara Radcliffe, CLSA’s President & CEO. “As the trade association representing the life sciences in California, we’re honored to convene our 15th annual Pantheon DiNA™ Awards, an evening that gives us the opportunity to pause and recognize great leaders, both individuals and companies, that have made lasting contributions to the sector this year. CLSA congratulates the 2018 Pantheon Award winners and looks forward to bringing the sector together in celebration on Nov. 30 in San Francisco.”

2018 Pantheon DiNA™ Award Recipients (Listed by Category):

Visit www.clsapantheon.org for event and sponsorship information. #CLSAPantheon will commence on Nov. 30with an opening reception at 5:30 p.m. PT, followed by a presentation and dinner at 7 p.m. PT.

Members of the press may obtain complimentary registration by RSVP’ing to Will Zasadny, Director of Communications for California Life Sciences Association (wzasadny@califesciences.org).

More about CLSA’s Pantheon DiNA™ Awards:

Each year the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), recognizes and honors excellence as it brings together California’s Life Sciences industry for one night at our Annual Pantheon DiNA™ Awards Ceremony. As determined through a rigorous peer-driven process and approved by the CLSA Executive Committee, the Pantheon Awards serves as a celebration of the contributions and achievements of California’s leading life sciences innovators, a moment in time to pause and reflect on the industry’s legacy. You are cordially invited to join us on Friday, Nov. 30 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco as we celebrate and recognize the impact that California’s therapeutic, diagnostic, medical device, and industrial biotechnology companies are making around the globe. Ticketing, event and sponsorship information is available at www.clsapantheon.org.

  • Learn more about the California life sciences industry
  • View CLSA’s Legislative Action Center
  • Watch CLSA’s Faces of California Biomedical Innovation Web Series
  • View CLSA’s Advocacy Priorities
  • View upcoming CLSA events

About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes, investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org, and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
