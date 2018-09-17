California Life Sciences Association : Urges Governor Jerry Brown to Sign Legislation to Protect Clinical Trials and Patient Access in California

California
Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing
California’s life sciences industry, today urged Governor Jerry Brown to
sign Senate Bill 1121, legislation that helps protect clinical trials
conducted in California, which are the lifeblood of new and innovative
medicines to treat patients in need. SB 1121 was approved by the
California Legislature earlier this year and awaits action by Governor
Brown, who has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto the legislation.
“For many Californians, clinical trials are the last best option for
accessing life-saving and life-sustaining treatments. Unfortunately, AB
375, California’s recently passed data privacy law could inadvertently
prevent patients from accessing the innovative clinical trials that are
keeping them alive,” said Sara Radcliffe, President & CEO of CLSA. “We
urge Governor Jerry Brown to sign SB 1121, critical legislation that
will preserve California patient access to clinical trials and allow
innovative research to continue.”
To avoid a costly ballot initiative, the California legislature quickly
drafted and passed a sweeping consumer privacy law (Assembly Bill 375)
earlier this year that will change the ways companies collect and manage
consumer data. One key provision of the bill allows people to request
that a company not use their data. Although the authors did not intend
for AB 375 to impact clinical trials, an unintended consequence of the
language in the original bill could be catastrophic for clinical trials
and research data sharing in California.
“It is urgent that California take steps now to protect development of
new medicines and patient access to clinical trials. Clinical trials can
last years, and life sciences companies may be unlikely to begin new
clinical trials or research in California because the trial could be
shut down entirely if one participating patient prohibited the use of
their data,” added Radcliffe. “SB 1121 will preserve the robust data
privacy protections of AB 375 while also ensuring that patients can
continue to access innovative treatments in the context of clinical
trials.”
CLSA is launching a corresponding digital campaign and grassroots
effort to urge the Governor to sign SB 1121. Click
here to learn more about the bill.
