California Life Sciences Association : to Host Leaders of BIO, PhRMA, AdvaMed & Johnson & Johnson Innovation | JLABS for Discussion on Life Sciences Leadership, Policy & Direction

On Tuesday, August 13, California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing California’s life sciences sector, will host its next “Evening with Thought Leaders” in Orange County, and convene an important discussion on the State of the Sector: Life Sciences Leadership, Policy & Direction.

CLSA will bring together life sciences sector national trade association and industry leaders from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) and Johnson & Johnson Innovation | JLABS to discuss the current state of the U.S. and California life sciences sector, hear expert views on the greatest challenges and opportunities for the life sciences industry and policymakers as we approach 2020 and the new decade ahead.

Members of the media are invited to attend free of charge and learn more about key trends in the life sciences industry and glean fresh insights on policy, economics, business and society. A livestream will be available on CLSA’s Twitter and Facebook channels beginning at 4 pm P.T. on August 13 for members of the press unable to attend in-person.

WHAT: “An Evening with Thought Leaders” program on the State of the Sector: Life Sciences Leadership, Policy & Direction WHO: Featured Speakers James Greenwood, President & CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

Stephen Ubl, President & CEO, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA)

Janet Trunzo, Sr. Advisor to the President, Sr. EVP, Technology & Regulatory Affairs, Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed)

Melinda Richter, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson Innovation | JLABS & Chair, CLSA Board of Directors

Mike Guerra, President & CEO, California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) WHEN: 4 – 7 p.m. PT on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. More Info. Members of the media are invited to attend free of charge, but must RSVP to Wzasadny@califesciences.org. A livestream will be available for members of the press on CLSA’s Twitter and Facebook channels beginning at 4 pm PT. Briefings with all panelists are available upon request in advance via phone or on site. Please request briefings in advance by contacting Wzasadny@califesciences.org WHERE: Balboa Bay Resort 1221 West Coast Hwy Newport Beach, CA 92663 MEDIA RSVP & Will Zasadny, Director, Communications, CLSA CONTACT: 619-961-8848 Wzasadny@califesciences.org ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND: California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes, investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org, and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

