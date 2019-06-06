Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

California Life Sciences Institute : (CLSI) to Launch Program Showcasing Emerging Life Science Companies from Around the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 10:01am EDT

First-ever showcase to feature 12 startups on June 11 at UCSF’s Genentech Hall

The California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) invites media to attend its first-ever International Showcase for Life Science Startups and Emerging Companies on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UCSF’s Genentech Hall in Mission Bay, San Francisco. CLSI’s mission is to maintain California’s leadership in life sciences innovation through support of entrepreneurship, education and career development.

What: California is a global magnet for life science innovation. The 12 Bay Area and international companies (list below) who will present at the International Showcase have all participated in CLSI’s team-based “FAST” advisory programs, which focus on commercialization strategies, with a strong performance in developing managerial leadership. In addition to highlighting a few of California’s most compelling life science startups, the CLSI International Showcase will feature presentations from some of the most innovative life science technologies – in drugs, drug delivery, diagnostics, and devices - arising in Canada, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia.

When: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UCSF’s Genentech Hall, Mission Bay, San Francisco (600 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94158). The program will commence at 5:00 PM followed by a reception at 7:00 PM PDT. Nearly 200 attendees are anticipated to attend.

Additional Event Details: Briefings with Steve Karp, Executive Director, Innovation Services, California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI), are available upon request on-site or in advance via phone. Assistance arranging interviews with companies featured is available upon request.

  • Begun six years ago, CLSI’s FAST Accelerator provides emerging California life science startups with intensive team review and coaching, enabling them to perfect their product development plans, and build a compelling commercialization strategy.
  • FAST continues to defy industry norms with its impressive track record: 60 company graduates – only two of which are no longer functioning - have raised $848M, including 24 Series A (and beyond) financings, formed 14 strategic partnerships and produced five exits since participating in FAST.
  • Building upon this record, in 2018, CLSI broadened its program to serve companies internationally with its new FAST International program targeting non-U.S.-based clusters who are seeking help for their life science startups in building successful business strategies and gaining commercial footholds in U.S. markets.

Companies Participating in the June 11 Showcase

  • Tezted, Finland | Diagnosing tick borne diseases
  • Serenity Bioworks, Canada | Developing an immune-compatible gene therapy platform
  • MediTuner, Sweden | Digital solutions for improved care, diagnosis and self-management of asthma
  • Metis Biosciences, USA | Developing a new class if antimicrobials for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections
  • Trellis Biosciences, USA | A broad spectrum novel antibody targeting multiple species of drug-resistant bacteria
  • Gedea Biotech, Sweden | Antibiotic free, safe treatment of vaginal infections
  • PreCure, Denmark | Reducing the impact and frequency of work-related repetitive strain injuries
  • Fauna Bio, USA | Building a drug discovery pipeline using data from natural animal models
  • N1 Life, USA | Developing an efficient drug delivery platform across a variety of biological barriers
  • Gesynta Pharma, Sweden | Developing combined anti-inflammatory and vasodilatory treatments for microvascular diseases
  • Unnatural Products, USA | A macrocycle discovery platform combining computational design and parallel synthesis
  • Oppilotech, UK | Utilizing systems biology and machine learning to build computational model of cells

RSVP & Contact: Members of the press are invited to attend for free. RSVP to Will Zasadny, Director, Communications, California Life Sciences Association (CLSA): 619-961-8848 or Wzasadny@califesciences.org.

The San Francisco Bay Area continues to spin out and attract life sciences innovators from around the world who seek to be a part of a dynamic thriving life sciences ecosystem. Please join us for the inaugural International Showcase!

About the California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI)

California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) supports the foundations of innovation that have made California home to the world’s most prominent life sciences ecosystem. Our mission is to maintain California’s leadership in life sciences innovation through support of entrepreneurship, education and career development. CLSI also serves as an accelerator for CARB-X, the world’s largest public-private partnership devoted to early stage antibacterial R&D.

CLSI is an affiliate of the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), which represents California’s leading life sciences organizations. The California Life Sciences Institute is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and was established in 1990 as the BayBio Institute.

Learn more at www.califesciencesinstitute.org. Follow us on @CLSIStartups and on LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:21aUNIQUE FABRICATING, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:21aDARKSTAR VENTURES : Samsara Luggage Secures Funding of $1.6M
PR
10:20aINVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMLR COS INV TR : Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - AGM Statement
PR
10:20aNISOURCE INC/DE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:20aJohn Lewis & Partners to Trial Marxent Virtual Reality Experience to Enable Customers to Visualise New Products in Their Homes before They Buy
BU
10:19aHUSKY ENERGY : restarts production at another drill centre following November oil spill
AQ
10:19aSTEP : Raises $22.5 Million Series A Led by Stripe to Disrupt Banking for Teens
BU
10:19aHOMEBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Acquires HomeStreet Bank's Home Loan Center-Based Mortgage Origination Business
BU
10:18aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Google Buys Intelligence Company Looker For $2.6B In Cash
PU
10:18aCRIMSON TIDE : Annual Report and Accounts 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts
4CAPGEMINI : CAPGEMINI : 5G in Industrial Operations
5CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About