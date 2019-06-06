California Life Sciences Institute : (CLSI) to Launch Program Showcasing Emerging Life Science Companies from Around the World

The California
Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) invites media to attend its
first-ever International Showcase for Life Science Startups and Emerging
Companies on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UCSF’s Genentech Hall in Mission
Bay, San Francisco. CLSI’s mission is to maintain California’s
leadership in life sciences innovation through support of
entrepreneurship, education and career development.
What: California is a global magnet for life science innovation.
The 12 Bay Area and international companies (list below) who will
present at the International Showcase have all participated in CLSI’s
team-based “FAST”
advisory programs, which focus on commercialization strategies, with a
strong performance in developing managerial leadership. In addition to
highlighting a few of California’s most compelling life science
startups, the CLSI International Showcase will feature presentations
from some of the most innovative life science technologies – in drugs,
drug delivery, diagnostics, and devices - arising in Canada, the United
Kingdom and Scandinavia.
When: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UCSF’s Genentech Hall, Mission
Bay, San Francisco (600 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94158). The program
will commence at 5:00 PM followed by a reception at 7:00 PM PDT. Nearly
200 attendees are anticipated to attend.
Additional Event Details: Briefings with Steve Karp, Executive
Director, Innovation Services, California Life Sciences Institute
(CLSI), are available upon request on-site or in advance via phone.
Assistance arranging interviews with companies featured is available
upon request.
-
Begun six years ago, CLSI’s FAST
Accelerator provides emerging California life science
startups with intensive team review and coaching, enabling them to
perfect their product development plans, and build a compelling
commercialization strategy.
-
FAST continues to defy industry norms with its impressive track
record: 60 company graduates – only two of which are no longer
functioning - have raised $848M, including 24 Series A (and beyond)
financings, formed 14 strategic partnerships and produced five exits
since participating in FAST.
-
Building upon this record, in 2018, CLSI broadened its program to
serve companies internationally with its new FAST
International program targeting non-U.S.-based clusters who are
seeking help for their life science startups in building successful
business strategies and gaining commercial footholds in U.S. markets.
Companies Participating in the June 11 Showcase
-
Tezted, Finland | Diagnosing tick borne diseases
-
Serenity Bioworks, Canada | Developing an immune-compatible
gene therapy platform
-
MediTuner, Sweden | Digital solutions for improved care,
diagnosis and self-management of asthma
-
Metis Biosciences, USA | Developing a new class if
antimicrobials for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections
-
Trellis Biosciences, USA | A broad spectrum novel antibody
targeting multiple species of drug-resistant bacteria
-
Gedea Biotech, Sweden | Antibiotic free, safe treatment of
vaginal infections
-
PreCure, Denmark | Reducing the impact and frequency of
work-related repetitive strain injuries
-
Fauna Bio, USA | Building a drug discovery pipeline using data
from natural animal models
-
N1 Life, USA | Developing an efficient drug delivery platform
across a variety of biological barriers
-
Gesynta Pharma, Sweden | Developing combined anti-inflammatory
and vasodilatory treatments for microvascular diseases
-
Unnatural Products, USA | A macrocycle discovery platform
combining computational design and parallel synthesis
-
Oppilotech, UK | Utilizing systems biology and machine learning
to build computational model of cells
The San Francisco Bay Area continues to spin out and attract life
sciences innovators from around the world who seek to be a part of a
dynamic thriving life sciences ecosystem. Please join us for the
inaugural International Showcase!
About the California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI)
California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) supports the foundations of
innovation that have made California home to the world’s most prominent
life sciences ecosystem. Our mission is to maintain California’s
leadership in life sciences innovation through support of
entrepreneurship, education and career development. CLSI also serves as
an accelerator for CARB-X, the world’s largest public-private
partnership devoted to early stage antibacterial R&D.
CLSI is an affiliate of the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA),
which represents California’s leading life sciences organizations. The
California Life Sciences Institute is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and was
established in 1990 as the BayBio Institute.
Learn more at www.califesciencesinstitute.org.
