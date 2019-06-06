California Life Sciences Institute : (CLSI) to Launch Program Showcasing Emerging Life Science Companies from Around the World

First-ever showcase to feature 12 startups on June 11 at UCSF’s Genentech Hall

The California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) invites media to attend its first-ever International Showcase for Life Science Startups and Emerging Companies on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UCSF’s Genentech Hall in Mission Bay, San Francisco. CLSI’s mission is to maintain California’s leadership in life sciences innovation through support of entrepreneurship, education and career development.

What: California is a global magnet for life science innovation. The 12 Bay Area and international companies (list below) who will present at the International Showcase have all participated in CLSI’s team-based “FAST” advisory programs, which focus on commercialization strategies, with a strong performance in developing managerial leadership. In addition to highlighting a few of California’s most compelling life science startups, the CLSI International Showcase will feature presentations from some of the most innovative life science technologies – in drugs, drug delivery, diagnostics, and devices - arising in Canada, the United Kingdom and Scandinavia.

When: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UCSF’s Genentech Hall, Mission Bay, San Francisco (600 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94158). The program will commence at 5:00 PM followed by a reception at 7:00 PM PDT. Nearly 200 attendees are anticipated to attend.

Additional Event Details: Briefings with Steve Karp, Executive Director, Innovation Services, California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI), are available upon request on-site or in advance via phone. Assistance arranging interviews with companies featured is available upon request.

Begun six years ago, CLSI’s FAST Accelerator provides emerging California life science startups with intensive team review and coaching, enabling them to perfect their product development plans, and build a compelling commercialization strategy.

FAST continues to defy industry norms with its impressive track record: 60 company graduates – only two of which are no longer functioning - have raised $848M, including 24 Series A (and beyond) financings, formed 14 strategic partnerships and produced five exits since participating in FAST.

Building upon this record, in 2018, CLSI broadened its program to serve companies internationally with its new FAST International program targeting non-U.S.-based clusters who are seeking help for their life science startups in building successful business strategies and gaining commercial footholds in U.S. markets.

Companies Participating in the June 11 Showcase

Tezted, Finland | Diagnosing tick borne diseases

| Diagnosing tick borne diseases Serenity Bioworks, Canada | Developing an immune-compatible gene therapy platform

| Developing an immune-compatible gene therapy platform MediTuner, Sweden | Digital solutions for improved care, diagnosis and self-management of asthma

| Digital solutions for improved care, diagnosis and self-management of asthma Metis Biosciences, USA | Developing a new class if antimicrobials for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections

| Developing a new class if antimicrobials for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections Trellis Biosciences, USA | A broad spectrum novel antibody targeting multiple species of drug-resistant bacteria

| A broad spectrum novel antibody targeting multiple species of drug-resistant bacteria Gedea Biotech, Sweden | Antibiotic free, safe treatment of vaginal infections

| Antibiotic free, safe treatment of vaginal infections PreCure, Denmark | Reducing the impact and frequency of work-related repetitive strain injuries

| Reducing the impact and frequency of work-related repetitive strain injuries Fauna Bio, USA | Building a drug discovery pipeline using data from natural animal models

| Building a drug discovery pipeline using data from natural animal models N1 Life, USA | Developing an efficient drug delivery platform across a variety of biological barriers

| Developing an efficient drug delivery platform across a variety of biological barriers Gesynta Pharma, Sweden | Developing combined anti-inflammatory and vasodilatory treatments for microvascular diseases

| Developing combined anti-inflammatory and vasodilatory treatments for microvascular diseases Unnatural Products, USA | A macrocycle discovery platform combining computational design and parallel synthesis

| A macrocycle discovery platform combining computational design and parallel synthesis Oppilotech, UK | Utilizing systems biology and machine learning to build computational model of cells

Members of the press are invited to attend for free.

The San Francisco Bay Area continues to spin out and attract life sciences innovators from around the world who seek to be a part of a dynamic thriving life sciences ecosystem. Please join us for the inaugural International Showcase!

About the California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI)

California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) supports the foundations of innovation that have made California home to the world’s most prominent life sciences ecosystem. Our mission is to maintain California’s leadership in life sciences innovation through support of entrepreneurship, education and career development. CLSI also serves as an accelerator for CARB-X, the world’s largest public-private partnership devoted to early stage antibacterial R&D.

CLSI is an affiliate of the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), which represents California’s leading life sciences organizations. The California Life Sciences Institute is a non-profit 501(c)(3) and was established in 1990 as the BayBio Institute.

Learn more at www.califesciencesinstitute.org. Follow us on @CLSIStartups and on LinkedIn.

