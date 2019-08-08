California Pizza Kitchen : Announces Appointment of Scott Hargrove as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the appointment of Scott Hargrove as Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer. Since joining CPK earlier this year, Hargrove is leading marketing and growth efforts of the 240+ unit worldwide restaurant brand including brand and performance marketing, culinary innovation, social media, loyalty, communications and community engagement. Along with recent strategic team additions in data insights and digital, Hargrove’s role will be instrumental in delivering a new era of guest experience at CPK, driving growth through amplified brand building and digital-based marketing that brings to life CPK’s heritage of innovation, California creativity and guest-first approach.

Scott Hargrove, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at California Pizza Kitchen (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are pleased and proud to welcome Scott Hargrove to the executive leadership team at California Pizza Kitchen,” said Jim Hyatt, CEO and President at CPK. “Scott brings to our table an impressive record driving impact at some of the world’s most beloved consumer and tech brands, with a unique blend of digital savvy, creative storytelling and global brand building expertise. This is an incredibly exciting time for CPK as we prioritize continual innovation and evolution in menu, experience and the ways in which we communicate with our guests, and our heightened marketing efforts under Scott’s leadership will play a key role in achieving our vision for growth.”

With 20 years of experience across tech, consumer packaged goods, sports, and lifestyle brands, Hargrove most recently served as Head of Brand and Consumer Marketing for Snap Inc.®, where he led consumer and product marketing for both Snapchat® and Spectacles, the company’s wearable camera hardware division. In this role, Hargrove and his team led the successful launches of Spectacles 2.0, Lens Studio – Snap’s community based AR platform – and Snap Originals – the company’s premium content platform that is pioneering vertical format viewing on mobile phones. Prior, the foundation for Hargrove’s marketing career was built at The Coca-Cola Company®, where he spent 15 years leading billion-dollar brands such as Sprite®, Diet Coke®, Powerade®, and vitaminwater™. Hargrove left Coca-Cola to serve as Global Chief Marketing Officer for the World Surf League (WSL), where he built one of the fastest growing and most digitally engaged audiences in professional sports.

“Joining CPK has been an honor and I look forward to working with the leadership team in unlocking the full potential of this incredible brand,” said Hargrove. “It’s a brand rooted in innovation, community and the very best of California and I’m excited to help bring to life what’s next for CPK across menu innovation, guest experience, technology and brand storytelling.”

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to innovative California-style pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 240 restaurants in 10 countries and U.S. territories. From signature, hand-tossed pizzas and high-quality main plates to inventive better-for-you options, Lunch Duos, premium wines and handcrafted beverages, CPK adds its imaginative twist to create a memorable dining experience. For more information, visit cpk.com. Connect with CPK on Twitter at @calpizzakitchen, Instagram at @californiapizzakitchen, and Facebook at facebook.com/californiapizzakitchen. Download the CPK Rewards™ app for iOS and Android to earn rewards for dining creatively, pay by mobile, order online and more.

