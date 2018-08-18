California Poultry Federation : 120 animal ag groups push Senate on disease response plan

17

AUG

A total of 120 groups representing animal agriculture are leaning on Senate farm bill conferees to fully fund a National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program. In a letter to Senate conferees, the groups argue that an outbreak of a foreign animal disease, such as foot and mouth disease (FMD) or avian influenza (AI), 'has the ability to cripple the entire agricultural sector and create long-lasting ramifications for the economic viability of U.S. aquaculture, livestock and poultry production.' Read more

