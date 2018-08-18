Log in
California Poultry Federation : 120 animal ag groups push Senate on disease response plan

08/18/2018 | 01:01am CEST
A total of 120 groups representing animal agriculture are leaning on Senate farm bill conferees to fully fund a National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program. In a letter to Senate conferees, the groups argue that an outbreak of a foreign animal disease, such as foot and mouth disease (FMD) or avian influenza (AI), 'has the ability to cripple the entire agricultural sector and create long-lasting ramifications for the economic viability of U.S. aquaculture, livestock and poultry production.' Read more

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 23:00:03 UTC
