California Poultry Federation : CPF welcomes new member Vitech Bio-Chem Corporation

07/09/2019 | 06:18pm EDT

Vitech Bio-Chem Corporation is a pioneer in research and applications of Bioactive Peptides and Nutritional Peptides for animal feed. We manufacture a complete line of all-natural peptide products that stimulate early maturation of the GI system in young animals, stimulate the immune system, increase eggshell strength, increase hatch rate, stimulate feed intake, and more, helping animals absorb nutrients without antibiotics and hormones. Please contact Thomas Shieh for more information: thomas@vitechusa.com or (949) 800-6840.

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 22:17:02 UTC
