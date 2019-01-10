California Poultry Federation : Cage-free eggs could cost even more with new California law

California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 12 in November, but North Bay poultry farmers warn they may not be so enthusiastic when they see what omelets will start costing a year from now.

Prop. 12 brings the specificity on minimum space per calf for veal, breeding pigs and egg-laying poultry that Prop. 2 of 2008 didn't, and it bans the sale of noncompliant products. Starting in 2020, each calf raised for veal must have 43 square feet of floor space, and hens (chickens and other fowl) would have to be raised with at least 1 square foot (144 square inches) of space. Read more