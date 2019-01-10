Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Poultry Federation : Cage-free eggs could cost even more with new California law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 08:29pm EST

California voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 12 in November, but North Bay poultry farmers warn they may not be so enthusiastic when they see what omelets will start costing a year from now.

Prop. 12 brings the specificity on minimum space per calf for veal, breeding pigs and egg-laying poultry that Prop. 2 of 2008 didn't, and it bans the sale of noncompliant products. Starting in 2020, each calf raised for veal must have 43 square feet of floor space, and hens (chickens and other fowl) would have to be raised with at least 1 square foot (144 square inches) of space. Read more

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 01:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:51pInvestment bank Perella Weinberg plans to name Peter Weinberg as CEO
RE
08:29pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : Cage-free eggs could cost even more with new California law
PU
08:29pCALIFORNIA POULTRY FEDERATION : USDA confirms virulent Newcastle Disease in third commercial chicken flock in California
PU
08:27pCanada regulator issues draft conditions in oil pipeline review
RE
08:24pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
08:22pAsia stocks at one-month high, focus stays on U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:08pFed's Powell again stresses patience as U.S. economy's 'narrative' unfolds
RE
08:08pFed's No. 2 says U.S. policy would react if 'crosswinds' persist
RE
08:08pFord, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
RE
08:04pFed's Clarida Says Monetary Policy Isn't on a Preset Course--Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
2KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
4URANIUM PARTICIPATION CORP : URANIUM PARTICIPATION CORPORATION : Reports Financial Results for the Quarter End..
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Announces Pricing of USD 15.5 Billion Notes

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.