California Poultry Federation : China pushes back against U.S. demands in trade talks

03/22/2019 | 07:45pm EDT
Some U.S. negotiators are concerned that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks, according to people familiar with the negotiations, even as President Donald Trump sounded optimistic about reaching a deal that could boost his reelection chances. Chinese officials have shifted their stance because after agreeing to changes to their intellectual-property policies, they haven't received assurances from the Trump administration that tariffs imposed on their exports would be lifted, two of the people said on condition of anonymity. Read more

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 23:44:02 UTC
