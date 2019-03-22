California Poultry Federation : China pushes back against U.S. demands in trade talks

22

MAR

Some U.S. negotiators are concerned that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks, according to people familiar with the negotiations, even as President Donald Trump sounded optimistic about reaching a deal that could boost his reelection chances. Chinese officials have shifted their stance because after agreeing to changes to their intellectual-property policies, they haven't received assurances from the Trump administration that tariffs imposed on their exports would be lifted, two of the people said on condition of anonymity. Read more

