California Poultry Federation : Foster Farms appoints Dan Huber as Chief Executive Officer

Huber, previous Chief Operations Officer, has 23-year tenure with company

Foster Farms, the West Coast's leading poultry producer, announced that its board of directors has appointed Dan Huber, 53, to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the privately-owned company, effective today. Huber has held several leadership positions at Foster Farms since joining the company in 1996, most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer. He replaces Laura Flanagan, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.

'Dan is uniquely qualified to lead Foster Farms,' said Terry Martin, Chairman of the Board, 'He brings over 23 years of agribusiness, supply chain, food production, food safety, and branded sales management experience to this position. His depth of expertise and familiarity with Foster Farms' business and community are strengths that will drive the company into the future. We thank Laura for her many contributions to Foster Farms and wish her the best in her future endeavors.'