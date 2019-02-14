Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Poultry Federation : Foster Farms appoints Dan Huber as Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:47pm EST
Huber, previous Chief Operations Officer, has 23-year tenure with company

Foster Farms, the West Coast's leading poultry producer, announced that its board of directors has appointed Dan Huber, 53, to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the privately-owned company, effective today. Huber has held several leadership positions at Foster Farms since joining the company in 1996, most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer. He replaces Laura Flanagan, who resigned to pursue other opportunities.
'Dan is uniquely qualified to lead Foster Farms,' said Terry Martin, Chairman of the Board, 'He brings over 23 years of agribusiness, supply chain, food production, food safety, and branded sales management experience to this position. His depth of expertise and familiarity with Foster Farms' business and community are strengths that will drive the company into the future. We thank Laura for her many contributions to Foster Farms and wish her the best in her future endeavors.'

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 01:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pAirbus A380 production halt to fuel transatlantic trade spat
RE
09:56pIndonesia's Trade Deficit Widens in January
DJ
09:49pSingapore's lowest GDP growth in two years comes with manufacturing warning
RE
09:40pIndonesia January trade deficit wider than forecast
RE
09:25pTrump to Declare National Emergency, Sign Spending Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11pChina's factory-gate prices slow for seventh month, raising deflation fears
RE
08:52pMEXICO'S PEMEX, AFTER DOWNGRADE, WILL MAKE ALL DEBT PAYMENTS : Lopez Obrador
RE
08:47pOil prices hit 2019 highs amid OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VTV THERAPEUTICS INC : VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
2TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC : T:slim X2 Insulin Pump First to Receive New ACE Pump Classification by FDA
3METRO : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba in talks on stake in China operations of Germany's Metro - sources
4SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC : SENSEONICS : Announces Partnership with Geo-Med to Provide Veterans Access to Everse..
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Former Coke Scientist Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Vent..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.