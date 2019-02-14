California Poultry Federation : Governor Gavin Newsom appoints farmer, conservationist Bill Lyons as special adviser on agricultural, water issues

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 that William (Bill) Lyons, 68, of Modesto, has been appointed Agriculture Liaison in the Office of the Governor. Lyons, a third-generation farmer who served as Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture under Gov. Gray Davis from 1999 to 2004, oversees his family's 95-year-old farming and cattle ranching operation in Stanislaus County and has received numerous awards for his environmental stewardship and conservation efforts.

Lyons was selected as the western regional finalist for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation 2010 Conservationist of the Year Award and received the United States Department of Agriculture National Environmentalist Award. He has an extensive background in agriculture and water policy. This position does not require Senate confirmation.