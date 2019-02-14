Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

California Poultry Federation : Governor Gavin Newsom appoints farmer, conservationist Bill Lyons as special adviser on agricultural, water issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 08:47pm EST

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 that William (Bill) Lyons, 68, of Modesto, has been appointed Agriculture Liaison in the Office of the Governor. Lyons, a third-generation farmer who served as Secretary of the California Department of Food and Agriculture under Gov. Gray Davis from 1999 to 2004, oversees his family's 95-year-old farming and cattle ranching operation in Stanislaus County and has received numerous awards for his environmental stewardship and conservation efforts.

Lyons was selected as the western regional finalist for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation 2010 Conservationist of the Year Award and received the United States Department of Agriculture National Environmentalist Award. He has an extensive background in agriculture and water policy. This position does not require Senate confirmation.

Lyons said, 'I'm grateful for this opportunity to serve Gov. Newsom and his Administration. I'm committed to exploring balanced, common-sense and science-based solutions for the critically complex water and agricultural issues facing the state.' Read more

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 01:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59pAirbus A380 production halt to fuel transatlantic trade spat
RE
09:56pIndonesia's Trade Deficit Widens in January
DJ
09:49pSingapore's lowest GDP growth in two years comes with manufacturing warning
RE
09:40pIndonesia January trade deficit wider than forecast
RE
09:25pTrump to Declare National Emergency, Sign Spending Deal -- 5th Update
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11pChina's factory-gate prices slow for seventh month, raising deflation fears
RE
08:52pMEXICO'S PEMEX, AFTER DOWNGRADE, WILL MAKE ALL DEBT PAYMENTS : Lopez Obrador
RE
08:47pOil prices hit 2019 highs amid OPEC-led supply cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VTV THERAPEUTICS INC : VTV THERAPEUTICS INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
2TANDEM DIABETES CARE INC : T:slim X2 Insulin Pump First to Receive New ACE Pump Classification by FDA
3METRO : EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba in talks on stake in China operations of Germany's Metro - sources
4SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC : SENSEONICS : Announces Partnership with Geo-Med to Provide Veterans Access to Everse..
5COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : Former Coke Scientist Accused of Stealing Trade Secrets for Chinese Vent..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.