California Poultry Federation : Key poultry industry leaders to share insights on consumer purchasing behavior at Chicken Marketing Summit

WATT Global Media has announced agenda and speaker details for the 2019 Chicken Marketing Summit. This annual executive conference is scheduled for July 21-23, 2019 at the Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina.

'This year's event offers a unique combination of education and panel discussions on consumers purchasing trends and the challenges the industry faces in regard to choice and competition,' said Terrence O'Keefe, content director, WATT Global Media. 'The content will cover a wide range of topics including marketing to Generation Z moms, competing for consumers' protein needs, transparency in the age of activism and much more.' Read more