California Poultry Federation : Mechanics Bank and Rabobank, N.A. announce strategic business combination transaction

03/21/2019 | 06:50pm EDT
Mechanics Bank (OTCBB: MCHB) and Rabobank, N.A., a subsidiary of Rabobank Group, today announced that Mechanics Bank and Rabobank Group have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Mechanics Bank will acquire Rabobank, N.A. in a strategic business combination transaction. The transaction has been approved by each party's authorizing board of directors. Mechanics Bank is a 114-year-old full-service community bank based in Walnut Creek, California, with 44 branches throughout California and more than $6 billion in assets. Headquartered in Roseville, California, Rabobank, N.A. is a nationally chartered bank with 100 branches and more than $13 billion in assets. The combined entity would operate under the Mechanics Bank name with 144 branches and in excess of $17 billion in total assets. Read more

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 22:49:09 UTC
