California Poultry Federation : NAFTA ‘handshake’ deal with Mexico targeted for Thursday

08/25/2018 | 05:02am CEST
The Trump administration is planning to formally announce on Thursday that it has reached a breakthrough in NAFTA talks with Mexico, clearing the way for Canada to rejoin negotiations to modernize the free trade pact, three sources close to the talks told POLITICO. The sources said time has been cleared on the White House schedule for the announcement, where President Donald Trump is expectedto be in attendance. Officials are expected to announce that the U.S. and Mexico, which have been meeting for the past several weeks, have made enough progress on various two-way issues to be able to announce what one source described as a 'handshake' deal. Read more

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2018 03:01:02 UTC
