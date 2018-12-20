Log in
California Poultry Federation : NTF applauds passage of 2018 Farm Bill

12/20/2018 | 02:50am CET

The National Turkey Federation (NTF) released the following statement on passage of the 2018 Farm Bill Conference Report by the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate:

'The 2018 Farm Bill represents an unprecedented investment in animal health. The health of the turkey industry depends upon the health of our flocks. The National Turkey Federation applauds passage of the Farm Bill and the inclusion of key provisions to help make certain animal health is a priority and that there is a coordinated effort in place to address any threats. The creation of the National Animal Disease Preparedness and Response Program, along with mandatory funding, will provide the tools and resources animal agriculture needs to help prevent, identify and respond to disease outbreaks. Read more

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 01:49:03 UTC
