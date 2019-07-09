California Poultry Federation : Online Registration and Sponsorship is open for 2019 CPF Annual Conference and Meeting

The 2019 California Poultry Federation (CPF) Annual Conference and Meeting is September 19 - 20 at the Monterey Plaza Hotel in Monterey. You'll save money with an early registration fee paid before August 23rd.

The online Registration/Sponsorship Form can be found at www.cpif.org .Beginning this year, all registrants will book hotel reservations directly with the Monterey Plaza Hotel. Here is a link to the CPF hotel reservation page. The page also is provided on the last page of the registration/sponsorship form or at www.cpif.org . The deadline for special room rates is August 19.

CPF has customized sponsorship opportunities for you to consider maximizing your exposure before, during and even after the event. Diamond Club, $2,750 donation; Gold Club, $1,500 donation; and Silver Club, $1,000 donation. Sponsors will be honored at the banquet and during our breakfast.

This will be a great opportunity for our industry, its allied members and friends to gather and plan for 2020. This is the only conference of its type for the California broiler, turkey, squab, duck, game birds and other related poultry industries.

Our speaker lineup is one of the most diverse and interesting in many years. Political writer Dan Walters, retired from the Sacramento Bee but now a featured writer with CalMatters, will present his views on the political issues facing California and how the election will shape the next few years. Jim Sumner, president of the United States Poultry and Egg Export Council is featured for the first time, as is Greenhouse Gas Guru Frank Mitloehner, a UC Davis professor and agriculture's leading voice on livestock greenhouse gas emissions.