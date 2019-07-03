California Poultry Federation : Plant-based foods development continues to grow

Plant-based food is a focus of product development at the nation's largest supermarket chain. The Kroger Co., Cincinnati, plans to launch a variety of vegan offerings from its Simple Truth brand this year, said Ann Beaty, director of Kroger Merchandising Consulting at 84.51°, the company's data analytics division.
'Our Simple Truth brand is a massive brand for us,' Beaty said during a June 24 panel discussion at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York. 'We have been developing some plant-based items, and you'll see a lot more coming this year.'
