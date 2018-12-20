California Poultry Federation : Retailers are grinding out poultry sales

Is a health halo a strong enough attribute for enabling ground poultry to become an increasingly stronger supermarket meat department sales driver?

That is the key question facing product merchandisers who must clear a variety of hurdles in order to trigger widespread acceptance of ground chicken and turkey.

While such poultry items as breasts and wings are key revenue generators, boosting demand for less popular grinds is a potential way to add vibrancy to the meat case and expand sector earnings in a flat market, but it necessitates responding to the habitual use of ground beef by many shoppers and consumer unfamiliarity with ground poultry, analysts noted. Read more