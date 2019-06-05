Log in
California Poultry Federation : Slow corn planting could require demand rationing

06/05/2019

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest 'Crop Progress' report released Tuesday afternoon revealed that a mere 58% of this year's corn crop was in the ground as of May 26, up from 49% the prior week but down from the five-year average of 90%. If the trend for late-planted corn continues, prices may force demand rationing.

Corn emergence was at a mere 32% as of May 26, down from the 69% five-year average. Soybean plantings were reported at 29%, compared to the five-year average of 66%. Read more

Disclaimer

California Poultry Federation published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 19:32:02 UTC
