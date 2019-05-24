California Poultry Federation : U.S., China bicker over ‘extravagant expectations' on trade deal

China accused the United States on Monday of harboring 'extravagant expectations' for a trade deal, underlining the gulf between the two sides as U.S. action against China's technology giant Huawei began hitting the global tech sector. Adding to tensions, the U.S. military said one of its warships sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal claimed by China in the South China Sea on Sunday, the latest in a series of 'freedom of navigation operations' to anger Beijing. Read more
Trackback from your site.
Disclaimer
California Poultry Federation published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2019 01:53:03 UTC